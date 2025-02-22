5 Health and Wellness Influencers Promoting Self-Love

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With spring break approaching, I’ve noticed the internet’s health and wellness space becoming increasingly toxic. I’ve come across many videos of people promoting restrictive, unhealthy and unrealistic lifestyles. They are eating less, using exercise as a form of self-punishment and self-deprecating as a form of “motivation.”

For those who want to learn more about eating healthy, exercise and mental and physical health, these negative messages on the internet can be extremely harmful.

The phrase, “You cannot hate yourself into loving yourself,” is something I strive to live by, and I think it’s something that anyone who is struggling with their self-image should remind themselves of daily.

What we consume on the internet can majorly impact how we live. Therefore, making sure you are watching content that promotes a positive mindset is crucial. Here are some of my favorite influencers who positively promote self-love, fitness and wellness so you can be comfortable and confident in your own skin.

Haley Cordova

Haley Cordova is a health and wellness influencer with just over 180,000 followers on TikTok. She also posts on YouTube and Instagram, has her own podcast and recently started online coaching. Her content mostly consists of her workouts, “what I eat in a day” videos, advice and recipes. I love Cordova’s content because she is articulate when explaining her health and fitness mindset. Her videos have changed how I view working out, and I go back to her advice daily. One of my favorite messages she puts out there is that you don’t need to feel a particular way about things to get them done. Many people ask her how she stays motivated, and she responds that she isn’t motivated all of the time, she has just learned that sometimes you will be uncomfortable. If you make your preferred method of working out a habit rather than a chore, that is when you will achieve your goals and feel your best. @fueledbyfitnesss Replying to @user48467363 with enough practice anything can become habit! You got this🩷 #fittok #fitness #gym #motivation ♬ original sound – Haley Cordova She doesn’t post this to say you shouldn’t take rest days or should be putting maximum effort into working out all the time; in fact, she explicitly states that she takes a few rest days a week. She wants to normalize the fact that bettering yourself isn’t always going to be easy, but when you make it through those hard moments, you will thank yourself and feel better in the long run. @fueledbyfitnesss Things do not owe you ease besties 😏 ♬ original sound – 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐬 Even though Cordova doesn’t claim to be a nutritionist, she has been one of the most helpful sources when learning about food and eating. Sometimes, it can be really overwhelming when someone decides they want to start eating healthier. A million different people are telling you to follow a million different diets. What one person says is the best way to eat, another will say is the worst. Cordova provides the refreshing reminder that you don’t have to follow elaborate recipes or fancy diets or make your meals beautiful each time you eat, as long as you stick to basic nutrition. Her strategy is to focus on assembly, ensuring she has the proteins, carbs, fats and micronutrients that help her meet her goals and feel her best. If you think about eating healthy in this simple way, it’ll be easier to stay consistent. @fueledbyfitnesss As my friend @HigherUpWellness always says, its not easy but it is simple #fittok #fitness #gym #health ♬ original sound – Haley Cordova That being said, Cordova does not advocate for restriction. She used to have a series called, “Bites 4 Balance,” where she tried foods that were commonly avoided or restricted to better our relationship with them. In each video, she demonstrates how it’s okay to eat these foods that are seen as “bad” because everything is okay in moderation. She would also talk a little about having a healthy relationship with food as she ate. After making more than 60 of those videos, she stopped the series because she didn’t even want to feed into labeling any foods as “bad” to create content. @fueledbyfitnesss Replying to @Holly † ⊹ ࣪ ˖ ᡣ𐭩 I dont feel a need to allocate special days/meals in that way. I enjoy my diet and eating whole foods majority of the time. I genuinely feel good and crave those things! Thats what I AIM for, but as with anything it can fluctuate and thats dope too 🩷 ♬ original sound – Haley Cordova

Gloria Sullivan

hope Sgro

Brittani Lancaster

Brittani Lancaster has almost 825,000 followers on TikTok, posts on Instagram and YouTube and has her own podcast. When I first found her TikTok in 2020, her content mostly consisted of her journey while recovering from multiple eating disorders. Over the years, her content has changed as she has healed her relationship with food, but her core messages have stayed the same. @brittanilancaster I’m so passionate about helping others through recovery, of course I’m going to talk about it. ♬ Was I loud – Katie⸆⸉||swizzleplanet During the pandemic, there were many “recovery” accounts whose content did the opposite of what they should have, encouraging viewers not to get better and being triggering to watch. Lancaster ensured her content was a helpful and positive space for those going through the same experiences as her. She has always promoted messages like, “balance is key,” and “your body is wonderfully made.” Now, she posts content about her life and videos titled, “What I eat in a day that won’t make you feel like sh*t.” Lancaster has found healthy eating habits through intuitive eating and has developed a healthy relationship with exercise by viewing it as a fun way to make you feel good rather than a punishment. @brittanilancaster welcome to a what I eat in a day that won’t make you feel like 💩 ♬ original sound – Zach Bryan Archive Lancaster chose recovery, moved away from home, landed her dream job and found love. She has shown that there will be hard days, but there are so many reasons why recovery is worth it. Creating healthy habits to feel your best is important, but there’s so much more to life than how you look. @brittanilancaster Remember life is more than fitting in your jeans. 👖 IG: brittanilancaster 🤍 ♬ original sound – jaycie

