Lately on social media, it is impossible to scroll without seeing micro-aggressive, fat-phobic language. I have noticed certain types of content creators, whom I would like to call “skinny gurus,” give advice and encouragement whilst playing a big-sister-esque role, but their videos only consist of achieving and maintaining a slim figure.

One popular skinny guru at the moment is Liv Schmit. Liv Schmit is an influencer that focuses on subjects such as eating habits, exercise, and dieting. Upon looking at her YouTube channel, you will only find videos about obtaining skinniness and retaining those results. There is nothing wrong with trying to reach certain fitness goals, just as there is nothing wrong with wanting to be slim. The issue arises when people romanticize body standards, unintentionally overlooking the fact that body image, health, and wellbeing are not one-size fits all.

I’d like to bring attention to the fatphobia in the media because it is incredibly important to look at social trends in media and body image conversations with a more critical lens. We must understand that when watching these gurus, there are deeper social implications to their messaging. When someone is saying to you that “skinniness is social currency,” or that “skinniness is the best thing you can achieve for yourself,” we must also see the other side of that coin and hear “being fat is the worst thing you can be,” or “a fat person has no social currency.” These ideas are harmful in nature.

It is easy to recognize cultural language shifting. Many people online are marveling about how things are seeming to return to the 2000s attitude around fatness. Many celebrities and influencers are shedding weight and oftentimes are accused of taking the diabetic medication, Ozempic. For example, singer-songwriter Lizzo has gained a lot of attention for her weight loss. Lizzo’s career focused on body positivity—mainly centered toward plus sized inclusivity and equity. Equally, the slang term “big back” has been taken from meaning greedy or gluttonous to addressing fatness and fat bodies overall. Although it’s just a joke, even small things can represent the bigger, more important social shifts that occur and negatively impact others.

It is important to understand the intersectional qualities of this conversation as well. When we are having the skinny/fat debate, men are rarely the item of criticism. Women’s bodies are frequently critiqued in media, politics, and their own personal lives.

Certain medical complications make it almost impossible to lose weight, one of which is Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS), a very common condition for women where the body’s hormones are not at homeostasis. As a result, women gain excess hair, excess belly fat, and may even be infertile. And of course, different body types exist and may not allow for the body to sustain a skinny disposition.

The war on fatness is an alarming social phenomena that upholds fatphobia. Rather than being a war on obesity, relating to health and wellbeing, this is only a matter of being aesthetically skinny. Health flies out of the window and holds no weight—this is the problem. When we uphold fatphobic ideals, everyone is hurt.