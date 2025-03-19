Ditch The Boring Bio & Let These Hinge Voice Prompt Answers Do the Talking

Hinge voice prompts are both a blessing and a curse. A blessing because they let you flex your personality beyond a basic “I quote The Office too much” bio. A curse because they expose you to the absolute horrors of the dating pool. Some of y’all are out here delivering full-blown serial killer monologues or panting into the mic like you just ran a marathon. But even though some of these voice notes belong in a true crime podcast, having the right Hinge voice prompt answer can mean the difference between getting ghosted and getting a date.

A well-executed voice prompt is basically a cheat code for attraction. Your voice alone can make someone think, Wait… am I in love? before they even see your Spotify Wrapped. But fear not, fellow hopeless romantics (or situationship-seekers)! This guide is here to help you craft the perfect voice prompt answer — the one that sparks a conversation, lands you a date, or at the very least, makes you sound actually cool.

Whether you wanna sound effortlessly cool, dangerously flirty, or like the human embodiment of a walking green flag, we’ve got you covered. From witty one-liners to chaotic charm, it’s time to turn your Hinge profile into a certified voice note masterpiece. This is your ticket to a profile that makes people actually listen instead of immediately swiping away because if you’re gonna be unhinged, at least make it attractive.

65 Hinge voice prompt answers:

“cook with me…”

Step one: Burn everything. Step two: Order DoorDash. Step three: Cry. Come over and help me cook… AKA I supervise while you do everything. Come make girl dinner with me. Tonight’s menu: cheese and existential dread. Making an omelet but somehow ending up with scrambled eggs. Come over and help me meal prep. Just kidding, we’re making one meal and napping after.

“Can we talk about…”

Why my toxic trait is thinking I could win Survivor? Why “going for a silly little walk” actually fixes everything? How Shrek 2 is one of the greatest cinematic masterpieces of our generation? Why the Challengers soundtrack goes harder than most albums? How I can quote every Spongebob episode but forget all of my own passwords?

“My review of…”

My 2024 Dating Wrapped. The Love Is Blind finale. The next Disney live-action film. Being an adult. Being the “responsible friend.”

“Things I own that just make sense…”

A tote bag full of other tote bags. An absurd number of lip products. An emotional support water bottle. 10+ Sonny Angels. A magic wand from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

“I’m a 10 but…”

I’ll cancel plans just to stay home and rot in bed. I somehow always spill something on myself. I will never finish a TV series. I text “omw” when I haven’t left yet. I think astrology is silly but still ask for your birth chart.

“Let me teach you how to…”

Gaslight, gatekeep, and girlboss. Get free guac at Chipotle. Win a Mario Kart race AKA sabotaging your friends. Convince myself that I “needed” that Amazon purchase. Turn any random shower thought into a conspiracy theory.

“Put a finger down if…”

You’ve sent a text and immediately regretted it. You’ve been “sooo busy” but really just stared at your phone all day. You’ve planned an entire future with your crush before talking to them. You’ve started a show just because someone hot was in it. You’ve ordered a $7 coffee while complaining about being broke.

“A daily essential…”

Espresso — I’m working late cuz I’m a singer. Go-to moisturizer. Favorite workout video. #1 Spotify song ATM (The Giver by Chappell Roan ily). Your ultimate perfume mixing combo.

“Something that’s special to me…”

A book that wrecked me emotionally but I recommend to everyone. My first concert ticket stub. The stuffed animal I pretend I don’t need but definitely do. That one hoodie that has seen me through it all. A random souvenir that means nothing to anyone but me.

“Quick story time…”

Seeing my professor on Tinder. Meeting my doppelgänger. Drunkenly ordering $40 of Taco Bell. Taking a Spring Break 2025 trip. Why I was late to class/work today.

“A friend’s review of me…”

“Would trust them with my life, but not with aux.” “Like a golden retriever, but more confused.” “Would survive a zombie apocalypse purely on dumb luck.” “A menace, but my menace.” “Thinks they’re the main character, but are actually comic relief.”

“Rate my fit…”

10/10 for effort. According to my mom: “You paid money for that?” Adam Sandler would be proud. Half hot girl summer, half forgot to do laundry. Serving first day of school energy because I tried a little too hard.

“Hi from me and my pet…”

This is [pet’s name]. They pay rent in emotional support. One of us is house-trained. My pet has more rizz than me, and that’s the real problem here. Swipe right and you get both of us. Their hobbies include judging me and demanding food.

These prompts are definitely great for inspiration — especially if you don’t know what to say. You’re welcome in advance, BTW.