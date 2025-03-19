Ditch The Boring Bio & Let These Hinge Voice Prompt Answers Do the Talking

Hinge voice prompts are both a blessing and a curse. A blessing because they let you flex your personality beyond a basic “I quote The Office too much” bio. A curse because they expose you to the absolute horrors of the dating pool. Some of y’all are out here delivering full-blown serial killer monologues or panting into the mic like you just ran a marathon. But even though some of these voice notes belong in a true crime podcast, having the right Hinge voice prompt answer can mean the difference between getting ghosted and getting a date.
A well-executed voice prompt is basically a cheat code for attraction. Your voice alone can make someone think, Wait… am I in love? before they even see your Spotify Wrapped. But fear not, fellow hopeless romantics (or situationship-seekers)! This guide is here to help you craft the perfect voice prompt answer — the one that sparks a conversation, lands you a date, or at the very least, makes you sound actually cool.
Whether you wanna sound effortlessly cool, dangerously flirty, or like the human embodiment of a walking green flag, we’ve got you covered. From witty one-liners to chaotic charm, it’s time to turn your Hinge profile into a certified voice note masterpiece. This is your ticket to a profile that makes people actually listen instead of immediately swiping away because if you’re gonna be unhinged, at least make it attractive.
65 Hinge voice prompt answers:
“cook with me…”
- Step one: Burn everything. Step two: Order DoorDash. Step three: Cry.
- Come over and help me cook… AKA I supervise while you do everything.
- Come make girl dinner with me. Tonight’s menu: cheese and existential dread.
- Making an omelet but somehow ending up with scrambled eggs.
- Come over and help me meal prep. Just kidding, we’re making one meal and napping after.
“Can we talk about…”
- Why my toxic trait is thinking I could win Survivor?
- Why “going for a silly little walk” actually fixes everything?
- How Shrek 2 is one of the greatest cinematic masterpieces of our generation?
- Why the Challengers soundtrack goes harder than most albums?
- How I can quote every Spongebob episode but forget all of my own passwords?
“My review of…”
- My 2024 Dating Wrapped.
- The Love Is Blind finale.
- The next Disney live-action film.
- Being an adult.
- Being the “responsible friend.”
“Things I own that just make sense…”
- A tote bag full of other tote bags.
- An absurd number of lip products.
- An emotional support water bottle.
- 10+ Sonny Angels.
- A magic wand from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.
“I’m a 10 but…”
- I’ll cancel plans just to stay home and rot in bed.
- I somehow always spill something on myself.
- I will never finish a TV series.
- I text “omw” when I haven’t left yet.
- I think astrology is silly but still ask for your birth chart.
“Let me teach you how to…”
- Gaslight, gatekeep, and girlboss.
- Get free guac at Chipotle.
- Win a Mario Kart race AKA sabotaging your friends.
- Convince myself that I “needed” that Amazon purchase.
- Turn any random shower thought into a conspiracy theory.
“Put a finger down if…”
- You’ve sent a text and immediately regretted it.
- You’ve been “sooo busy” but really just stared at your phone all day.
- You’ve planned an entire future with your crush before talking to them.
- You’ve started a show just because someone hot was in it.
- You’ve ordered a $7 coffee while complaining about being broke.
“A daily essential…”
- Espresso — I’m working late cuz I’m a singer.
- Go-to moisturizer.
- Favorite workout video.
- #1 Spotify song ATM (The Giver by Chappell Roan ily).
- Your ultimate perfume mixing combo.
“Something that’s special to me…”
- A book that wrecked me emotionally but I recommend to everyone.
- My first concert ticket stub.
- The stuffed animal I pretend I don’t need but definitely do.
- That one hoodie that has seen me through it all.
- A random souvenir that means nothing to anyone but me.
“Quick story time…”
- Seeing my professor on Tinder.
- Meeting my doppelgänger.
- Drunkenly ordering $40 of Taco Bell.
- Taking a Spring Break 2025 trip.
- Why I was late to class/work today.
“A friend’s review of me…”
- “Would trust them with my life, but not with aux.”
- “Like a golden retriever, but more confused.”
- “Would survive a zombie apocalypse purely on dumb luck.”
- “A menace, but my menace.”
- “Thinks they’re the main character, but are actually comic relief.”
“Rate my fit…”
- 10/10 for effort.
- According to my mom: “You paid money for that?”
- Adam Sandler would be proud.
- Half hot girl summer, half forgot to do laundry.
- Serving first day of school energy because I tried a little too hard.
“Hi from me and my pet…”
- This is [pet’s name]. They pay rent in emotional support.
- One of us is house-trained.
- My pet has more rizz than me, and that’s the real problem here.
- Swipe right and you get both of us.
- Their hobbies include judging me and demanding food.
These prompts are definitely great for inspiration — especially if you don’t know what to say. You’re welcome in advance, BTW.