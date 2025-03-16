15 Travel Essentials To Pack In Case You Get Sick On Your Trip

Vacations are all about making unforgettable memories, but sometimes, the only thing that’s unforgettable is that random cold, stomach bug, or surprise period that hits right when you’re supposed to be living your best life. It’s easy to forget, but packing a mini pharmacy could be the difference between epic IG pics at your resort and actually spending the week binge-watching The White Lotus in a hotel room. You’re gonna hit up the hottest beach or party spot, but are you really ready for those “uh-oh” moments that sneak up on you out of nowhere?

We’re talking about the stuff that’ll save your life (or at least save you from regretting your life choices at 3 a.m.). From your go-to meds to clever wellness hacks when your body decides to just stop cooperating, we’ve got the ultimate guide to packing smart for days of sun, parties, and endless adventures.

So, before you toss anything in your bag, make sure you’ve got these 15 essentials that’ll keep you going no matter what the universe throws your way. Because let’s face it, no one has time for a trip disaster during your perfect vacation — especially when your break is about to be hopefully filled with warm weather, zero drama, and so much fun.

amazon basic Antacid Chews ($11) No one wants to deal with heartburn after late-night tacos or beachside margaritas. Pack some antacids so you can enjoy your trip without the stomach drama. Trust me, your stomach will thank you when you’re chasing sunsets, not Tums. See On Amazon

ricola Cough drops ($7) Cough drops are a total lifesaver, especially if you catch a cold or dry throat from all the fun and travel. Whether you’re into the classic menthol or want something fruity like honey-lemon, there’s a flavor for everyone to keep your throat in check. Plus, they’re small, easy to pack, and work wonders whether you’re at the pool or hiking through the mountains. See On Amazon

lysian Ear plugs ($10) If you’re feeling under the weather, no one wants to struggle to sleep with loud noises when you’re trying to recover. You can find all kinds of ear plugs from foam ones for ultimate quiet to reusable silicone options that mold to your ear. Plus, they’re super compact and lightweight, so you won’t even notice they’re in your bag. Just toss them in and you’ll be ready for a peaceful night, no matter what. See On Amazon

plant therapy Essential oil ($18) From peppermint for headaches to eucalyptus for congestion, there’s an oil for literally every need, and they can help keep you feeling fresh even when travel throws you off. Plus, you can get tons of cool scents like lavender for stress or tea tree for skin problems — perfect for boosting your vibe on the go. See On Amazon

touchland Hand sanitizer ($16) Keep those germs at bay with some hand sanitizer so you don’t end up sick in bed instead of partying. It’s easy to carry and convenient for those moments when soap and water aren’t available. And with all of those scents available, it’s a quick way to freshen up between runs and bar crawls without breaking a sweat. See On Amazon

liquid iv Powdered Electrolytes ($25) Feeling under the weather? Stay energized and recover faster with a powdered electrolyte drink mix packet. Just mix a little Liquid IV or Emergen-C with water for an instant hydration boost. With its compact size, you can easily stash it in your bag without adding extra weight or space. See On Amazon

olly Probiotics ($12) Probiotics are a total game-changer for keeping your gut healthy while you’re on vacation. Whether you’re dealing with unpredictable food or a hectic travel schedule, they help keep your digestion in check so you can feel your best all week long. See On Amazon

vacation Sunscreen ($16) Not only does sunscreen protect your skin from harmful UV rays, but it also helps avoid sunburns that could mess up your vibe while you’re just trying to relax. No one wants to be stuck inside nursing a painful burn when you could be out enjoying the sunshine. See On Amazon

real vitamins Travel medicine kit ($17) No one wants to be stuck in bed with a headache or body aches, so packing a travel medicine kit with Tylenol, Advil, or Aleve is almost a no-brainer. Trust, a few pills in your bag could make the difference between feeling miserable or keeping the good vibes going all trip long. See On Amazon

vaseline Vaseline ($5) Vaseline helps prevent chapped lips from the sun or cold, so your face and skin stay hydrated no matter what. It also doubles as a healing balm for minor cuts and scrapes, so you’re prepared for anything that comes your way. See On Amazon

zicam Zicam Chews ($11) If you know, you know. And if you don’t? Now you do. ICYMI, Zicam has been praised for years for its apparent ability to shorten the length of colds. So, if you feel yourself getting sick on your trip, having Zicam in your bag can help you combat any incoming illness. See On Amazon

portable aqua Water purification tablets ($9) Don’t risk getting sick from sketchy water sources. These little water purification tablets are super easy to pack and can save your trip from turning into a disaster, ensuring you can drink safe water no matter where you are. See On Amazon

diamond wipes Wet wipes ($9) Perfect for wiping away germs or cleaning up when you’re on the go, wet wipes are a prime travel essential. Whether you’re stuck in a crowded airport or need a quick refresh after a long night out, they’re small enough to fit in your bag but big enough to keep you feeling clean. See On Amazon

The last thing you want is for anything to get in the way of your perfect vacation. Whether it’s a sudden headache, a sunburn, or just the aftermath of too much fun, packing these 15 must-haves will keep you feeling your best during your upcoming trip.