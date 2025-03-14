Mercury Retrograde Is Making Love Messy, & These 4 Signs Will Feel It The Most

Buckle up — your love life is gearing up for a rollercoaster. In Signs Of The Times, Her Campus gets deep in all things astrology, zodiac, and the cosmos. This time, we are sharing the four zodiac signs whose love lives will be impacted most by the March 2025 Mercury retrograde.

Spring is among us, and so is the March 2025 Mercury Retrograde. While some will associate Mercury retrograde with personal problems such as misunderstandings and travel delays, things might be different come this time around. Why? Well, some zodiac signs may have their love lives impacted by the current Mercury Retrograde.

Believe it or not, Mercury retrograde has the tendency to affect almost all of us. Take it from Neda, who is the in-house astrologer at Flirtini and the founder of Starcrossed. During this Mercury retrograde, she’s advising the signs affected to be cautious of what goes down in the DMs and the bedroom. “This Mercury retrograde spinning through Aries and then backtracking into Pisces is stirring up some major cosmic drama from March 14 to April 7,” Neda tells Her Campus. “Each sign has its unique romantic challenges during this astrological event.”

A study conducted by Flirtini indicates that 71% of people believe that Mercury retrograde has a negative impact on their relationship, with another 25% of people blaming retrograde for the cause of their breakups. Now, don’t let this scare you. Neda suggests that even if your sign won’t be affected, you still need to be careful on what you choose to do with your partner. “Make thoughtful word choices and make an effort to show empathy,” she says. “Even if you’re not feeling it.”

So, which zodiac signs are affected by Mercury Retrograde?

Bestie, if your zodiac is mentioned, you might want to reconsider the fling you have with your classmate. Although most of the zodiac signs will feel some of the retrograde effects towards their love life, only four of them will be impacted the most. So, behold! Here are the four zodiac signs whose love life might be in trouble, or to just keep a close eye on.

Aries Since Aries season runs through the entirety of the Mercury retrograde, the effects will more likely hit them the most. Planning to hit the town with your boo? Hopefully, you’re on speaking terms with them. “You’re hosting the party since Mercury starts in your sign,” Neda says. “However, expect miscommunications to hit hard. Relationships might get rocky as your impulsive nature could lead to saying things you’ll regret. If you’re not careful, a fling might fizzle out, or an old flame could pop up and mess with your head.” Pisces For all the spicy Pisces out there, you may feel the heat between you and your partner dying out for simply one thing: emotions. Try to understand your emotional needs and how you can jump back from it. “When Mercury glides back into your waters, your intuition might get muddled,” Neda says. “This could lead to misunderstandings with your partner or misreading signals from someone new. Furthermore, your emotional radar could be off, leading you to chase illusions instead of reality.” Her Campus Media Gemini In relationships, Geminis are known to be patient in all aspects of intimacy. However, patience may be taking the backseat as Geminis are expected to feel the Retrograde more. Social interactions may be hindered, and intimacy could result in disappointment. “As the sign ruled by Mercury, you’re naturally going to feel the retrograde more — expect the unexpected in your social circles and love life,” Neda says. “An ex might text out of the blue, or a current relationship could hit a confusing patch. Be careful not to say something you’ll regret later — your words pack more punch now.” Virgo If you ever had to play into the crazy partner persona by following your partner’s every move and making sure they are loyal to you, this will play out often during the Retrograde for Virgos. “Also ruled by Mercury, you’re in for a detailed audit of your relationships,” Neda says. “Overanalyzing your partner’s texts? Yep, you might be doing a lot of that. Misunderstandings could escalate into bigger issues, especially if you nitpick every detail. Watch out for old patterns creeping back into your love life.”

Don’t feel discouraged based on what’s been said. Just make sure that things between you and your partner still fly high and everything will work out smoothly. If anything, it’s best that you prepare yourself before causing heartbreak in the process.