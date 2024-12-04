Spotify Wrapped 2024 Is Here & It’s Seriously Impressive

In the famous words of Mariah Carey this season: It’s TIME!!! Spotify Wrapped is back with another round of your most-listened-to songs, artists, and genres of 2024. While some people have been scrambling to listen to their favorite songs and artists these last few weeks so that they’re included in this year’s Wrapped, others have been simply enjoying all of the incredible music that’s dropped in 2024. No matter how you listen to your music, Spotify Wrapped 2024 has created an exciting new way to visualize your listening journey.

Spotify Wrapped has outdone itself once again, because this year, users are getting those fun visuals that we all know and love — but with a more personalized experience that’s *so* cool! In addition to learning your top songs and total listening minutes, Spotify Wrapped 2024 has introduced a few new features that celebrate your year on the platform. And that’s not all! This year’s Wrapped also allows premium users to create personalized playlists using their Wrapped data with — get this— AI. How cool is that? Here’s everything you need to know about 2024 Spotify Wrapped, including how to find it and what all the special new features entail. Happy Wrapping!

Here’s How to find your 2024 spotify wrapped.

Similar to last year, 2024 Spotify Wrapped conveniently places a playlist of your top songs on your homepage under the banner “Your 2024 Wrapped.” You can find it on the app or via the Spotify Wrapped website.

In case you’re feeling a little nostalgic, Spotify Wrapped also allows you to compare your top music of 2024 with previous years. All you have to do is type “Wrapped” into the search bar on Spotify, and playlists of your most-listened-to music from previous years will pop up.

Spotify

spotify wrapped 2024 has some new features.

Spotify Wrapped 2024 is all about celebrating users’ past year on Spotify. This year, users get a more personalized experience as they reflect on their year in listening. This includes “Your Music Evolution,” “Your Music Evolution Playlist,” “Your Top Artist Reimagined,” “Your Artist Clips,” and more.

With “Your Music Evolution,” a new data story reveals the musical phases that uniquely defined your year. You’ll receive up to three musical phases, which will be displayed with descriptors, genres, and artists. For “Your Music Evolution Playlist,” your personalized playlist will come to life in the Wrapped feed. As for “Your Top Artist Reimagined,” you’ll have the chance to see the artist you enjoyed most this year with “Longest Listening Streak.” You can also see the fan-favorite “Top Listeners,” which reveals what percentage of listeners you’re in for your favorite artist.

Spotify

In 2023, Spotify introduced a personalized AI DJ to curate playlists based on your listening experience. This year, AI DJ is back, but with a cool new feature. Now, the DJ is available to tell you about your year in listening and even about your unique relationship all in Spanish.

Spotify

In September 2024, Spotify introduced AI Playlist in beta, and with Wrapped finally here, Premium users can create personalized playlists using their Wrapped data.

Spotify really is the gift that keeps giving! Now if you’ll excuse me, I have some exploring of my 2024 Spotify Wrapped to do.