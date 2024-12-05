It’s that time of year again! Spotify Wrapped is back, serving up the soundtrack of our year with all the tracks we’ve played into oblivion (hello, “Good Luck Babe!” for the 150th time). But hold onto your headphones, because, on TikTok, Dating Wrapped has also returned — why let your music be the only thing to get a yearly recap?

As December rolls in, everyone’s scrambling to share their musical stats, but now, people are sharing PowerPoints (yes, PowerPoints) of their entire 2024 dating escapades. We’re talking everything from the first date flops to those wild, unexpected connections that could’ve been made into a rom-com (or horror film, depending on your luck).

It’s like a digital dating diary meets self-deprecating humor. Folks are taking to Instagram and TikTok, celebrating the highs (and definitely the lows) of their romantic journeys this year. From awkward first dates to unexpected love connections, everyone’s letting it all hang out with colorful charts, screenshots, and juicy details of their love lives.

And honestly, I’m no different. For me, 2024’s Dating Wrapped is a mix of awkward first dates, unplanned last-minute hookups, and some surprisingly deep conversations that made me question all of my life choices. Who knew my love life could be summed up in PowerPoint slides? If you’re not doing it, are you even living? Here’s to finding love, laughs, and probably way too much validation from my “final pick of the year.”

So, what is Dating Wrapped?

Some might think Dating Wrapped is just something you’d find on your Hinge or Tinder profile, but don’t rush into doom-swiping — Dating Wrapped is something daters create themselves. It’s a personal reflection of your romantic year, crafted by you. Think of it like a creative year-in-review that takes a hilarious look at your dating highs and lows. With charts, stats, and your most memorable moments, it’s a way to laugh at yourself, relive your wildest connections, and maybe even cringe at those awkward first dates. So, whether you ended the year swiping left or right, creating your Dating Wrapped is your chance to share the chaos, celebrate the journey, and gain a little perspective on your romantic future.

It’s up to you what you want to include — how many relationships you’ve been in, dates you’ve gone on, kisses shared, situationships you escaped, or even hookups. The possibilities are endless! You can also get into the details: heights, ages, jobs, star signs, why things didn’t work out, and your best (and worst) hookups. Dating Wrapped gives you hilarious, personal insights into your romantic life. Want to know how many times you swiped right or ghosted someone? It’s all part of the fun! Plus, you can see a breakdown of your best and worst dates, star signs that didn’t vibe, and a countdown of your most memorable connections. Whether you’re casually dating or reflecting on the past, Dating Wrapped lets you laugh (or cringe) at your year in love.

My 2024 Dating Wrapped.

Alright, let’s be real — it’s been a pretty average year on the dating front. Like, not great, not terrible, just kinda… mid. So far, I’ve had four first dates (yes, only first ones), three kisses (they were cute, I guess), and two hookups (we’ll keep it at that). My top 3 star signs? Taurus, Scorpio, and Pisces — apparently, I have a thing for emotional rollercoasters.

I’ve gone on dates in some cool spots: Los Angeles, Boston, and Athens —‘cause why not? I’ve also met some interesting careers: DJ, guitarist, marketing (almost fell for a finance bro, but I dodged that bullet), and a production assistant. It’s been… something. And after all this, I’ve realized my love language is quality time, words of affirmation, and physical touch. But let’s be real: I’m still single and 100% ready to mingle. So, who’s next?