Amazon Prime Day’s Best Clothing Deals For Back-To-College Shopping

At this point, Amazon Prime Day is basically a national shopping day, even better than Black Friday because, hello, free shipping. And if you’re already thinking of how to pack to get back to campus, Amazon Prime Day’s back-to-college clothing deals are your new best friend.

There are a lot of sales going on, so we took the liberty of combing through them all for you so you have a good starting point as you build your fall wardrobe. There’s a lot to behold, from Levi jeans that are half-price to basic layering tops, underwear, formal dresses, and even discounted gift cards. So however you’re looking to refresh your fall wardrobe, there’s a steal to be had.

Also, the fall semester is the time to lean into your personal style or create an entirely new one! So take advantage of the Prime Day deals if you’ve been looking to try a different style of denim or try on shapewear for the first time. Here are some of the best deals we found for back-to-college shopping so far.

Levi’s Women’s 94 Baggy Wide Leg Jean These should be your back-to-college jeans, plain and simple. They come in a selection of washes and are also available in plus sizes. Original Price $79.59, Sale Price $53.18 See on Amazon

Trendy Queen Oversized Hoodies You might be too sweaty right now to think of a big hoodie, but you’re going to want this for that trek to class on a dreary October morning, trust. Get one in every color. Original Price $52.99, Sale Price $29.99 See on Amazon

SHAPERX Women’s Bodysuit This SKIMS alternative comes in a selection of colors and sizes and people love it, according to reviews from verified buyers of all sizes. Original Price $37.99, Sale Price $30.39 See on Amazon

Hanes Women’s Perfect T-Shirt This wardrobe staple is great for layering or as the main event in a stand-out color. Stock up! Original Price $12, Sale Price $7.95 See on Amazon

Levi’s Women’s 501 Original Shorts These are basically half-off right now, making them a total steal. Available in all size ranges and different washes and colors to keep summer alive well into fall. Original Price $59.50, Sale Price $23.74 See on Amazon

PRETTYGARDEN Maxi Tube Dress Everyone needs a simple, elegant dress in their closet and this one is half off for Prime Day. This one comes in an array of colors so you can nab a date-night LBD or a striking color for a black-tie homecoming event or a rush event. Original Price $50.99, Sale Price $35.69 See on Amazon

adidas Cushioned Crew Socks There’s nothing better than a pack of fresh socks. Plus, no ankles to be seen. Original Price $16, Sale Price $12 See on Amazon

La Blanca Multi-Strap Cross Back One Piece Swimsuit This one piece is 70% off, what can only be considered a total steal. It’s the perfect go-to one piece whether you get it in one of the available bright colors or choose a versatile black. Original Price $125, Sale Price $61.84 See on Amazon

Abardsion basic t-shirt This shirt comes in both short and long sleeves and many, many colors. Grab a couple and round out your fall wardrobe early. Original Price $23.99, Sale Price $16.99 See on Amazon

Parade Triangle BralettE If you’re looking for some fresh loungewear, reviewers say these bralettes are it. “Even though these don’t fit me like a glove, they’re so comfortable. No digging in, as much support as could be expected from the fit, and very pretty,” one frank reviewer says. Original Price $38, Sale Price $28 See on Amazon

Levi’s Straight Ankle Jeans These dark skinny jeans are super cute whether with sneakers or dressed up with a heel. Available in other colors and a range of sizes. Original Price $55.65, Sale Price $51.61 See on Amazon

CUPSHe Chiffon A-Line Mini Dress This is a pretty late summer dress or pull it over some tights and a pair of boots for a casual fall look. It also comes in solid colors if floral isn’t your thing. Original Price $44.99, Sale Price $35.99 See on Amazon

GAP womens Relaxed Pocket T-Shirt Dress Dress this up for class or make it your staple “inside” dress. Either way, you’ll look cute AF. Original Price $34.99, Sale Price $29.74 See on Amazon

H&m $50 gift card You can get a $50 H&M gift card for just $40 on Prime Day. That extra ten bucks is like a whole other shirt there, too. Also, P.S. H&M is having a great summer sale right now, where things like this blue blazer are just $15. Original Price $50, Sale Price $40 See on Amazon