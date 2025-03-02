Here’s What We Know About Whether Zendaya Will Attend The Oscars

Another award season, another round of “Will she or won’t she?” when it comes to Zendaya’s attendance at the 2025 Oscars. The internet is already in full detective mode, analyzing every Instagram post, red carpet appearance, and stylist hint to see if Hollywood’s reigning it girl will make her grand entrance. But this time, it’s not just about whether she’ll serve another Best Dressed moment (which, let’s be real, she always does). With her engagement to Tom Holland officially confirmed, could a certain ring be the real showstopper of the night? Let’s break it all down.

For a moment, it looked like the 2025 Oscars might be at risk. With the devastating wildfires that swept through Los Angeles earlier this year, there were serious concerns about how the biggest night in Hollywood would be impacted. Would the ceremony be delayed? Would the usual glitz and glam be toned down in light of the crisis? Thankfully, the show is officially back on track, and in just a few days, the industry’s biggest stars will take the stage at the Dolby Theatre on Mar. 2. But while the Oscars are moving full speed ahead, one major question remains: Will Zendaya be there?

Her attendance has been a topic of speculation every year, but this time, the conversation feels even bigger. Despite Challengers being a frontrunner in the awards season chatter— with Zendaya scoring a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress and the film winning Best Score at the 2025 ceremony — the Academy completely shut the film and the actress out of the 2025 Oscars race. No Best Actress nom. No Best Picture nomination. Nothing. And while that’s a disappointment for fans who have followed Zendaya’s transition from Disney Channel darling to one of the most dynamic actresses of her generation, it also adds another layer of intrigue: Without a nomination, will she still grace the red carpet?

If you’ve been following Zendaya’s career, you know she’s never been the type to slow down. She first won audiences over with her breakout role as Rocky Blue on Shake It Up, one of Disney Channel’s biggest hits of the early 2010s. While many child stars struggle to shed their early personas, Zendaya made her transition into mainstream Hollywood look effortless.

Her first major move? Proving she wasn’t just a sitcom actress. In 2017, she stunned audiences as Mary Jane “MJ” Watson in Spider-Man: Homecoming, marking her first step into blockbuster territory. But her biggest career shift came in 2019 when she took on the role of Rue Bennett in HBO’s Euphoria. Gritty, raw, and emotionally intense, Rue was unlike anything Zendaya had ever done before—and critics took notice. At just 24 years old, she became the youngest woman ever to win an Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

From there, it was clear: Zendaya wasn’t just a rising star. She was a force.

With Dune (2021), she cemented herself as a serious film actress, starring alongside Timothée Chalamet in Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic. Though her role in the first film was brief, Dune: Part Two finally gave fans what they were waiting for—a commanding performance as Chani, proving Zendaya could lead a major action-packed blockbuster. The sequel was an instant hit, dominating the box office and solidifying her place in Hollywood’s elite.

And then there’s Challengers—a film that has had cinephiles and fashion lovers alike counting down the days until its release. Directed by Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name, Bones and All), Challengers cast Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy caught in a messy, love-fueled rivalry. The role was bold, intense, and completely different from anything she’s done before — making its Oscars snub even more surprising.

Even though she’s not nominated, let’s be honest: Zendaya showing up at the 2025 Oscars is an event in itself. From her iconic Joan of Arc-inspired 2018 Met Gala look to her unforgettable metal Mugler suit at the Dune premiere, she doesn’t just wear fashion—she makes statements.

Her longtime stylist, Law Roach, has been instrumental in shaping her into a modern-day fashion icon. Over the years, they’ve crafted some of the most memorable red-carpet moments in recent history, turning every major event into a Zendaya showcase. The Oscars have been no exception. In 2021, she stunned in a bright yellow Valentino gown paired with $6 million worth of Bulgari diamonds. In 2022, she kept things sleek and modern with a cropped white Valentino blouse and a shimmering silver skirt.

If she does attend this year, the stakes are even higher. Not only is Zendaya fresh off a Golden Globe win, but she’s also coming off one of the biggest years of her career. With Challengers already making waves since its release and how Dune: Part Two dominated the box office, Zendaya has further solidified her status as a Hollywood powerhouse. And with recent engagement —after fans spotted what appeared to be a ring on that finger at the 2025 Golden Globes—her presence at the Oscars could become the moment of the night.

So, Will She Show Up?

Will Zendaya actually attend the 2025 Oscars? There’s no official confirmation yet, but history tells us she doesn’t need a nomination to own the night. Whether she’s there as a presenter, a guest, or simply to remind Hollywood why she’s one of the most talked-about stars of her generation, one thing is for sure: If Zendaya walks that red carpet, the Oscars won’t just be about the awards. It’ll be about her.

Now, the only question left: If she does attend, what will she wear?