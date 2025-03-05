Here’s How You Can Make The Most Of Your Bed Rot

I would be lying if I said I didn’t like a good bed rotting sesh. Sue me! My social battery runs out quickly — so after a night out or a plan-filled week, my ideal day-after activity is to rot in my comfortable, Tempurpedic-supported bed for several hours. And while many folks can look at this as lazy or unproductive, there are actually a few ways to make bed rotting productive.

ICYMI, bed rotting does have some serious self-care benefits. “In pulling from DBT (dialectical behavior therapy), an evidence-based therapy option, bed rotting could serve as a distress tolerance skill,” says Licensed Professional Counselor Danielle Tucci. “It allows someone to temporarily shift their focus away from overwhelming emotions or situations.”

However, this isn’t a sign to rot all of the time. Taking the time to decompress (which, yes, can include laying in bed for extended periods of time) can definitely help you recharge — but it can also make matters worse. “When we are isolating and engaging in passive activities like scrolling or watching TV, it can impact our motivation levels and make it difficult to get out of bed and re-engage in activities of daily living,” Tucci says. “Staying sedentary for long periods of time also can disrupt our sleep schedule — we know achieving quality sleep can improve mood and wellbeing, support our physical health, and promote energy levels.”

Like all things, bed rotting comes down to intention. “If you’re feeling low on energy or motivation, that’s OK,” Tucci says. “Self-care doesn’t have to be complicated.”

So, if you’re looking to make the best of your rot, you’ve come to the right place. Here are five tips for staying productive as you lie in bed.