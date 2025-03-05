Here’s How You Can Make The Most Of Your Bed Rot

I would be lying if I said I didn’t like a good bed rotting sesh. Sue me! My social battery runs out quickly — so after a night out or a plan-filled week, my ideal day-after activity is to rot in my comfortable, Tempurpedic-supported bed for several hours. And while many folks can look at this as lazy or unproductive, there are actually a few ways to make bed rotting productive.
ICYMI, bed rotting does have some serious self-care benefits. “In pulling from DBT (dialectical behavior therapy), an evidence-based therapy option, bed rotting could serve as a distress tolerance skill,” says Licensed Professional Counselor Danielle Tucci. “It allows someone to temporarily shift their focus away from overwhelming emotions or situations.”
However, this isn’t a sign to rot all of the time. Taking the time to decompress (which, yes, can include laying in bed for extended periods of time) can definitely help you recharge — but it can also make matters worse. “When we are isolating and engaging in passive activities like scrolling or watching TV, it can impact our motivation levels and make it difficult to get out of bed and re-engage in activities of daily living,” Tucci says. “Staying sedentary for long periods of time also can disrupt our sleep schedule — we know achieving quality sleep can improve mood and wellbeing, support our physical health, and promote energy levels.”
Like all things, bed rotting comes down to intention. “If you’re feeling low on energy or motivation, that’s OK,” Tucci says. “Self-care doesn’t have to be complicated.”
So, if you’re looking to make the best of your rot, you’ve come to the right place. Here are five tips for staying productive as you lie in bed.
- Wake up and hydrate.
-
Fill up that Stanley, babe. If you’re lying in bed all day, you’re going to want to stay hydrated. As soon as you wake up, be sure to fill up your water bottle to keep next to you throughout the day. Pro tip: You can fill up that bad boy (with ice!) the night before and place it next to your bed… so you don’t have to do it in the morning.
- Set some timers.
-
This is so type A, but it’s a game-changer. While the point of bed rotting is to quite literally do nothing, setting time limits on your rot can help you decompress in a productive way. “Setting time limits can be a great strategy to balance rest with productivity,” Tucci says. “This could include setting a timer for how long you will lay in bed, and then getting up for a break, such as to take a shower or refill your water (which are acts of self care).”
- Take a shower.
-
Just because you’re rotting, doesn’t mean you have to smell like you are. (We’ve all been there, OK?) A hot shower is the perfect opportunity to recharge and reset. Plus, there’s nothing better than being freshly showered, throwing on some clean, comfy clothes, and crawling under your sheets.
- Engage in mindful content.
-
If you’re feeling anxious or run-down, doom-scrolling through social media or comparing yourself to everyone else’s highlight reels isn’t exactly the best move. “If you’re scrolling on social media you may also make comparisons to others who you see doing fun things or being social, which can lead to negative views about oneself and their life,” Tucci says. So, if you’re staying in bed, consider putting on your favorite comfort movie or TV show instead.
- Fuel yourself.
-
Eating is extremely important. And while cooking might be the last thing on your mind as you’re bed rotting, making sure your body gets its fuel is essential to recharging that social battery. Whether you choose to order your comfort meal, or head to the kitchen to whip up something quick, getting something in your stomach is a priority. Plus, is there anything better than a sweet treat during your rot sesh? (No, there isn’t!)