Which ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 8 Couples Are Still Together After The Finale?

A drama-filled season of Love is Blind has officially come to a close. Season 8 welcomed five engagements – Daniel and Taylor, Monica and Joey, Devin and Virginia, Ben and Sara, and David and Lauren. Four couples made it to the altar after David and Lauren both decided to call it quits in Episode 11 as a result of Dave not being able to overcome Lauren’s past situationship and the drama surrounding her meeting his loved ones (specifically, his sister).

But nothing had viewers on the edge of their seats more than the wedding episodes. After all, who *hasn’t* tried to predict which couples will say “I do” or “I don’t”? Of all the four couples, only one said “I do” at the altar, and that couple was none other than Daniel and Taylor. Some couples seemed to leave their fate up in the air at the altar, hinting at dating after the show’s end. If LIB fans know one thing, it’s that shocking bombshells, plot twists, and receipts are revealed at every dramatic reunion, keeping fans hooked until the very last moment. So…what’s the fate for the rest of the couples following the finale and reunion?

Sara & Ben: Not Together

Though Ben and Sara both make it to the altar, Sara ended up calling it quits because she “always wanted a partner to be on the same wavelength.” When Ben says he wants to keep dating her at the altar, Sara said, “We’ll talk about that.” Though Sara shared in the reunion that after the wedding she “still had hope” to “see how it goes” with Ben, the two are no longer together despite briefly living together in Nashville following their breakup.

Monica & Joey: Not Together

Monica and Joey were both a fan-favorite couple in the pods, though when asked by the officiant if she was ready to say “I do,” she replied, “I don’t right now,” adding, “I just feel like we’re not quite there.” During the reunion, Monica discussed how she didn’t feel “treated with love” by Joey. He also shared that obstacles, such as not getting approval from her sister, stood in the way of their relationship.

Devin & Virginia: Not Together

For Devin and Virginia, Devin said “I do” at the altar, while Virginia replied, “I love you so much, but I’m just not ready.” During the reunion, Virginia shared that despite loving Devin, their core values didn’t align, ultimately being the reason why they ended their engagement.

Taylor & Daniel: Still Together

Taylor and Daniel stole the hearts of fans everywhere. At their wedding, Taylor read a journal entry aloud from 2020, saying, “Although on paper I have only known you for six weeks, my soul has known your soul for a lifetime.” Hello, my heart is melting. The couple tied the knot, becoming the only couple of Season 8 to be married, and yes, they’ve officially been married for more than a year!

There you have it, folks, the outcomes of the LIB Season 8 couples!