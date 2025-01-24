The Wait Is Over: Rhode Is Dropping A New Lip Product

The wait is over, y’all. On Jan. 24, rhode announced its new product, the Peptide Lip Shape — and the launch campaign, like all of the others, is absolutely iconic.

That’s right: rhode is finally coming out with its very own version of lip liner. The new Peptide Lip Shape ($24) combines soft-focus color and high-performance skincare to add dimension to your lips. According to rhode, the Peptide Lip Shape’s formula is “creamier and more effortless” than a lip liner: it glides on to create a contoured effect and visibly enhances lip volume. Oh, and did I mention it comes in eleven different shades? rhode recommends picking a shade that compliments your natural lip tone for subtle definition, or a darker shade for a more contoured look. The world is your oyster, bestie.

Featuring ingredients like peptides and fenugreek extract, the Peptide Lip Shape not only brings visible dimension to your lips, but also hydrates them for a natural, plump, kissable pout. To apply, simply line your lips with the shade of your choice and use the silicone smudger to diffuse the color (or clean up the edges). This product is also multi-functional, so it can also be used as an all-over lip shade. And if you can’t decide on one shade? No worries — rhode is also launching a four-shade bundle ($92), giving you the ability to choose which shades you want to add to your arsenal. (OK, versatility!)

And, in true rhode fashion, the Peptide Lip Shape works alongside the brand’s other products, like the iconic Peptide Lip Tint. Hailey Bieber, I’d like to personally thank you for making the hunt for my perfect lip combo that much easier.

The campaign’s imagery features the one and only Tate McRae — who uses the shade “balance,” according to rhode — alongside Hailey Bieber herself, Yoon Bae, Anyier Anei, and Mahi Kabra. In a word, iconic.

When does the rhode Peptide Lip Shape come out?

According to rhode’s website, the Peptide Lip Shape is set to release on Jan. 30 at 12:00 p.m. EST. But, you can join the waitlist now to make sure you’re notified when the product finally drops. Until then, you can catch me staring at the swatches and trying to figure out which shade is going to become my new go-to.