10 Books With Strong, Female Characters To Add To Your TBR

Gear up ladies, it’s Women’s History Month! While there are a plethora of ways to celebrate that include things such as supporting a small women-owned business, participating in educational workshops, or simply showing appreciation online, a cozy and entertaining way to honor women this month is by reading books about strong female characters. Thanks to BookTok, the reading community has exploded with women sharing their thoughts, ratings, and influencing the literary world like never before. So why not take the plunge this month into a book that features a powerful female protagonist?

Whether they’re saving entire worlds or kingdoms, navigating complicated love stories, exploring new realms, or challenging the societies they live in, these characters let us dive into worlds that inspire and expand our perceptions of strength. From brave heroines embarking on epic adventures to characters pushing societal boundaries and challenging norms, female protagonists remind us that strength comes in all forms. They show us that women have always been leaders, dreamers, and fighters, whether in fantasy or in the real world.

So this Women’s History Month, treat yourself to a book that celebrates the power, resilience, and courage of women, and get ready to feel inspired by these wonderful characters.

1. Circe by Madeline Miller

If you’re a fan of Greek mythology, this book is for you. Spanning thousands of years, it follows Circe, a nymph and daughter of the god Helios, who discovers she has the power of witchcraft. Zeus banishes her to an island, where the story explores her self-discovery as she faces monsters and other mythical creatures.

2. Throne of Glass by Sarah J. Maas

Calling all ACOTAR fans! If you enjoyed the fantasy world of ACOTAR and want to dive into another fierce fantasy adventure, Throne of Glass will satisfy that craving. Set in the treacherous and cold world of Erilea, the story follows Celaena Sardothien, a prisoner who is given the chance to win her freedom by defeating 23 criminals.

3. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

Exploring themes of independence, loneliness, and coming of age, all while intertwined in a murder mystery, Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens tells the story of a lonely girl living in a marsh. This bestselling novel has been adapted into a film and even features a Taylor Swift song on the soundtrack.

4. The Handmaid’s Tale By Margaret Atwood

If you’re looking for a timely read, The Handmaid’s Tale might be it. As its Hulu adaptation nears its final season, the book is growing in relevance as it reflects our current political climate. The story follows Handmaid Offred in the Republic of Gilead, a society where fertile women are used as incubators to combat a declining birthrate. While the themes are unsettling, the novel’s relevance continues to grow, and remains a must-read banned book.

5.The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Contrary to what the title may suggest, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo highlights the strength and resilience of Evelyn Hugo. Set against the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, the story explores the different stages of Evelyn’s life, delving into her friendships, relationships, and the hardships she faces in the entertainment industry, all while navigating life as a woman.

6. Happy Place By Emily Henry

If you’re looking for a lighter read, an Emily Henry book is just what you need. Happy Place follows Harriet, who is set to become a surgical resident. As she heads to her annual retreat in Maine, she’s expected to share a room with her boyfriend, Wyn ,at least, that’s what their friends think. In reality, Harriet and Wyn have broken up. If you’re in the mood for a heartwarming romance with a strong, female lead, this book should definitely be on your TBR.

7. Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman

In the mood for a story about rediscovery and overcoming loneliness? You may enjoy Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine. The story follows Eleanor, a socially awkward woman with a perfectly crafted routine, who believes she’s fine…until she meets Raymond, the IT guy. As their friendship and connection unfolds, Eleanor embarks on a journey to unpack her past, her identity, and even what she thought was her current life.

8. Becoming by Michelle Obama

Looking for great nonfiction to get into? Then Michelle Obama has got you covered. If you haven’t read Becoming yet, be sure to add it to your TBR as soon as possible. In this inspiring memoir, Obama takes readers on a journey through her life, reflecting on her experiences and the lessons she’s learned along the way.

9. Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo

Dipping back into fantasy, let’s talk about Inej, a spy in Six of Crows. The story follows a gang led by Kaz Brekker as they plan a high-stakes heist. Full of suspense and resilience, the book takes readers on an exciting adventure while exploring the complex relationships between the gang members.

10. Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen

It would be unfair to end this list without mentioning one of the major “it” girls of fiction: Jane Austen. Known for creating complex, witty, and adventurous characters, Austen’s most popular protagonist, Elizabeth Bennet in Pride and Prejudice, is a perfect example of why Austen became one of the most beloved female authors of all time.

Elizabeth challenges societal norms in a way that contrasts with her younger sisters, and though the story is set in Regency-era England, her character’s boldness remains timeless.