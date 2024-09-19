If you’re a foodie, you may be aware of a big holiday fast approaching: National Quesadilla Day! And if you’re not a foodie, it’s definitely still worth getting in on the celebration.

National Quesadilla Day falls on Sept. 25, 10 days into Hispanic Heritage Month, a time that celebrates how Hispanic Americans have influenced and contributed to our country. Of course, Hispanic cuisine is a huge part of these influences and contributions — and one of the most popular Hispanic dishes beloved by Americans is the quesadilla. In fact, according to DoorDash, chicken quesadillas were the second-most ordered food item in 2023. And if you’re a fan of quesadillas and want to celebrate this holiday, Chipotle has you covered. If you love Mexican food, good deals, scavenger hunts, or all of the above, this one’s for you.

Chipotle will be honoring the beloved quesadilla in a few particularly interesting ways. On the holiday itself, Chipotle will give away free quesadillas with purchases of at least $25 and $15 on DoorDash and Uber Eats, respectively.

Additionally, starting on Sept. 23, Chipotle is giving fans a chance to score a free quesadilla with any entree. The offers will be dispersed across a variety of online platforms, and it’s up to fans to find them.

So, how exactly will this work? Chipotle will share text-to-claim codes for up to 21,000 fans on various social media sites. So, be sure to check @Chipotle on Instagram, @ChipotleTweets on X, and creators on TikTok who you know love Chipotle. There will be codes hidden in posts through Sept. 25, so make sure to keep an eye out for the few days they’re available!

Courtesy of Chipotle

Some specific content creators to keep an eye on are Shari Dyonne, Anthony Hernandez, and Dylan McArthur, who will all be sharing their favorite quesadilla orders on their TikTok accounts. They will also be sharing BOGO text-to-claim codes for 10,000 of each of their fans to try their orders.

If this sounds like something you want to get your hands on, make sure to check social media and try to score a code for your own National Quesadilla Day celebration.