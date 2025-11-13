Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Muscles, Metabolism and Macros: High Protein Meals and Munchies

Chrisella Cordero Student Contributor, University of California - Los Angeles
With the rise of fitness culture, wellness influencers, and “that girl” morning routines, one core factor that remains in every health journey is nutrition. Whether it’s bulking for that “winter arc” or cutting for that “summer body,” one macronutrient that does all the heavy lifting is protein

Protein is essential for muscle repair, satiety and metabolism, as it keeps you full, fueled and feeling strong. Yet sometimes, hitting your protein goal can be harder than finishing a full leg day workout. After spiraling down a countless social media rabbit hole of fitness coaches, meal-prep ideas and high-protein hacks, I started to curate a list of my go-to protein favorites. Whether you are a gym bro or a Pilates princess, here’s my recommendation on how to make your macros work for you without compromising the flavor or the fun. 

Protein shakes

One of the biggest life hacks I have for hitting my protein goals comes from protein shakes. They are quick to take on the go and easy to dispose of (rather than scrubbing a blender bottle that smells like spoiled milk)

Protein Bars

If I am in a munchy mood or want a snack, instead of grabbing random junk food, I go for protein bars. They are convenient and satisfy the munchies, especially between my classes or on the go.

Protein sweet treats

Sometimes we just want that sweet treat. My alternative? These dessert-like protein sweets! There is no need to mess up your macros with protein-infused desserts. Whether it’s a Pop-Tart, donut, brownie, muffin or even ice cream, I can still indulge in something that satisfies my cravings while getting an extra boost of protein. It’s nice to have a sweet treat that still counts toward your goals.

Everyday protein staples

While I do enjoy my protein supplements, it is always good to consume food that naturally has high protein content. These whole foods are naturally packed with protein and additional nutrients that are good for you.

Suggestion: Consuming protein doesn’t have to be boring. There are ways to implement protein into your diet by combining things or adding parts of it to your meal. 

  • Overnight oats with protein powder
  • Chia seed pudding with protein powder
  • Protein smoothies made with Greek yogurt and protein powder/shakes
  • Wraps with spinach leaves, Greek yogurt (season to your desire), and your choice of meat 

get creative in the kitchen

When moving from the dorm to an apartment, I started picking up baking as a hobby. I came to realize how high in calories, carbs and sugars traditional treats are. So, I became more passionate about macro-friendly baking, adjusting recipes with different ingredients and implementing sources of protein to transform them into guilt-free goodies that still taste amazing.

Some of my favorite bakes are:

  • Protein banana pudding
  • Protein matcha brownies
  • Nutella protein pie
  • Protein tres leches cake

At the end of the day, nutrition isn’t one-size-fits-all. Everyone’s body and goals are different. I use Yuka to scan food products to help me be aware of the food content before I consume or buy it. I also track my daily intake with MacroFactor, which helps me be mindful when reaching a goal or maintaining a certain diet. I have also learned a lot by just asking friends who have been in the fitness scene longer than I have.

Building muscle, balancing macros and fueling your body shouldn’t feel restrictive – it should feel empowering. So go ahead: grab your protein shake, bake those brownies and feed your goals one gram at a time.

Chrisella is a fourth-year at UCLA majoring in Biochemistry and minoring in Society and Genetics. During her free time, she can be found lost in a book with her matcha, creating Spotify playlists, obsessing over her 90s and 2000s rom-coms, watching musicals, trying new food places, and exploring LA! You can catch her going to photobooths at least once a month.