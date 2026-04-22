Which celebrity shares your zodiac sign? And what does it say about your personality?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Since ancient times, humanity has looked to the stars for answers. As science developed, astrology became a subject of myth, often explained by the Foster effect: a theory that suggests we, as humans, ache for a sense of identity and, once we read about zodiac behavior, our brain tries to find ways to make it fit our own lives.

Still, astrology and tarot can be powerful tools to help people learn more about themselves. Whether you believe in them or not, zodiac signs are a fun way to reflect on your life and discover something new about yourself.

Here, you’ll find out which celebrity shares your zodiac sign and learn about their personality – which might be a lot like yours!

Just a quick note: these are general traits about zodiac signs, so they might not be completely true for you or the celebrity.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19)

Hey, Capricorn! You’re an earth zodiac sign. Capricorns have a fearless ambition that drives them to face even the toughest challenges head-on, just like Timothée Chalamet (27/12). Famous for his roles in Marty Supreme and Dune, Chalamet is celebrated for his bold willingness to take on demanding, transformative roles (such a Capricornian!).

They are natural leaders and trailblazers, grounded, practical, and sometimes borderline workaholics. Sound familiar, Ralph Fiennes (22/12)? From Lord Voldemort to a Cardinal in Conclave, Ralph is known for his remarkable professionalism and versatility, good examples of Capricorn traits.

Capricorns are selective about who they let into their lives, they don’t sugarcoat, and they value their independence. But once they let you in, Capricorns are incredible friends, fiercely loyal, endlessly resilient, and remarkably patient, just like Walker Scobell (5/01) and Zooey Deschanel (17/01).

Capricorns are also known for their natural sophistication, a quality beautifully embodied by Yerin Ha (16/01) and Jessie Buckley (28/12), two actresses who command every scene with quiet elegance.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18)

Hey, Aquarius! You’re an air zodiac sign. Aquarians are innovative, progressive, and revolutionary free spirits with offbeat fashion, unusual hobbies, and a uniquely magnetic attitude. Need proof? Just look at Harry Styles (1/02), Paul Mescal (2/02), and Shakira (2/02).

Aquarians are deeply humanitarian, valuing and championing every kind of individuality. Their connection to social causes and community well-being runs deep, just ask Michael B. Jordan (9/02) and Alicia Keys (25/01).Besides that, Aquarians are natural questioners, sometimes stubborn and fiercely independent. But when it comes to friendship, they’re all in, just like Jennifer Aniston (11/02) and Oprah Winfrey (29/01).

Pisces (February 19 to March 20)

Hey, Piscian! You’re a water zodiac sign.Pisceans are deeply intuitive, sensitive, and empathetic. They often like to listen to their hearts, letting their emotions guide them: they absorb every feeling and grow from it. It’s no coincidence that Olivia Dean (14/03), Olivia Rodrigo (20/02), and Chris Martin (2/03)are all gifted songwriters: they’re Pisceans through and through.

Their artistic flair flows naturally from their imagination and intuition. Rihanna (20/02), Bad Bunny (10/03), and Lily Collins (18/03)are perfect examples of Piscean creativity in action. Besides that, this zodiac sign values romance, fantasy, art, friendship and spirituality, feeling every sensation very deeply. Right, Justin Bieber (1/03)?

Aries (March 21 to April 19)

Hey, Aries! You’re a fire zodiac sign.Aries people are well known for their charisma, brave spirit, and exceptional talents. They are really confident and enthusiastic, with an energetic nature. This zodiac sign is shared by Anitta (30/03), Elton John (25/03), and Lady Gaga (28/03).Aries are loyal and sincere friends, though their competitive streak and impatience can occasionally tip into explosiveness. However, there is a sweet side: Emma Watson (15/04) and Sadie Sink (16/04), for example, reveal how lovely, brave, and mature Aries people are.

Fearless, passionate, and fiercely determined — that’s an Aries, just like Kate Hudson (19/04).

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

Hey, Taurus! You’re an earth sign!If you’re a fan of Sabrina Carpenter (11/05), Robert Pattinson (13/05), and Jonathan Bailey (25/04) and you’re a Taurus: you’re in good company. You all share the same zodiac sign.

Taurus people are known for their sensuality and a deep connection to the senses, like touch and taste, just like George Clooney (6/05).

They radiate warmth and genuine charm, sound familiar, Joe Keery (24/04)? Taureans are seen as patient and deeply trustworthy. Practical, realistic, and stable, they thrive on routine, resist change, and are nothing short of relentlessly persistent. At the same time, Taureans love luxurious comfort, a trait perfectly embodied by Gigi Hadid (23/04) and Adele (5/05). True food lovers have an unshakeable craving for beauty and aesthetic pleasure.

Gemini (May 21 to June 20)

Hey, Gemini! You’re an air zodiac sign. Geminis are endlessly adaptable and curious, they know a little about everything, and their open-mindedness knows no bounds. However, they can be wonderfully unpredictable, just like Tom Holland (1/06) and Emma Chamberlain (22/05), both known for constantly reinventing themselves.

This zodiac sign is a great communicator and storyteller, as Paul McCartney (18/06), Prince (7/06), and Bob Dylan (24/05) often use their feeling to their advantage.

If you naturally see multiple perspectives and thrive on spontaneity, that’s pure Gemini energy. They love spending time with their special ones and have a natural charm: just like Noah Wyle (4/06) and Stevie Nicks (24/05).

Cancer (June 21 to July 22)

Hey, Cancerian! You’re a water zodiac sign. Cancer people are deeply emotional, having an empathetic, understanding, and compassionate nature. It’s not a surprise that great writers like Lana Del Rey (21/06) and Sombr (5/07) are Cancerians.

They have an innate ability to connect with others on an emotional level, providing comfort and support in times of need. Mckenna Grace (25/06) and Mason Thames (10/07) just proved it right: true caregivers and a shoulder to cry on.

Emotional intelligence and creativity are so Cancerian! Especially when they allow themselves to express their feelings and sensibility through art.Persuasive, comfort-seeking, and deeply loyal, but also prone to pessimism, suspicion, and self-doubt. Sound like anyone you know? Look no further than Tate McRae (1/07), Wagner Moura (27/06), and Meryl Streep (22/06).

Leo (July 23 to August 22)

Hey, Leo! You’re a fire zodiac sign. It’s no coincidence that the lion symbolizes this sign: Leos are born in royalty. They have an irresistible urge to shine, fueled by their charisma and vibrant spirit. That’s why Madonna (16/08) and Whitney Houston (9/08) are such iconic figures.

Leos are confident and delightfully dramatic, naturally drawing the spotlight, just like Charli XCX (2/08) and Shawn Mendes (8/08).

At the same time, Leos are big-hearted and overprotective with the people they love, with a true “carpe diem” spirit: they want to live life to the fullest.

Here are more celebrities that are Leos: Dua Lipa (22/08), Doechii (14/08), and Bruna Marquezine (4/08). Fiercely ambitious, Leos are known for their dramatic flair and desire to be admired, especially in the arts and fashion, where they love to showcase their talents and inspire everyone around them.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22)

Hey, Virgo! You’re an earth zodiac sign. Precise, analytical, and methodical: these are key words to understand Virgos. Natural perfectionists, Virgos prefer order and efficiency, with a practical approach to life, just like Gracie Abrams (7/09), Zendaya (1/09), and Niall Horan (13/08).

They love helping others and are deeply devoted to the people they care about, a quality that shines through in Alex Warren (18/09) and Beyoncé (4/09).

Their one weakness? Virgos can be their own harshest critics, sometimes getting lost in the smallest of details, yet that same sharp eye makes them exceptional critical thinkers and natural organizers. Shout-out to Lili Reinhart (13/09) and Jack Black (28/08), who are proud Virgos!

Libra (September 23 to October 22)

Hey, Libra! You’re an air zodiac sign. Libra is known for tact and warmth qualities displayed by celebrities like Bruno Mars (8/10) and Jenna Ortega (27/09). Justice defines Libras, making them natural negotiators.

Naturally charming and sociable, Libras are graceful and sophisticated without even trying, just ask Travis Kelce (5/10), Addison Rae (6/10) and Bella Hadid (9/10). Fashion and arts are their calling, and they thrive on being recognized for their craft.

This zodiac sign seeks harmony and ease, valuing genuine relationships and intellectual pursuits (like deep conversations). Need more celebrities to share your zodiac sign with? Here: Zac Efron (18/10), Avril Lavigne (27/09) and Serena Williams (26/09).

Scorpio(October 23 to November 21)

Hey, Scorpio! You’re a water zodiac sign. Scorpios are intense and endlessly determined, always in pursuit of something. That magnetic presence is impossible to ignore in Anne Hathaway (12/11), SZA (8/11), and Margaret Qualley (23/10).

Deeply intuitive, they have sharp emotional intelligence and an uncanny ability to read between the lines. However, Scorpios tend to have a mysterious atmosphere! But once you’re close to them, they are devoted to friends and family, just like Emma Stone (6/11) and Ryan Gosling (12/11).

Scorpios don’t take no for an answer: persistent, strategic, and occasionally possessive. Reserved but charismatic, this zodiac sign is also shared by Julia Roberts (28/10) and Mark Ruffalo (22/11).

Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21)

Hey, Sagittarius! You’re a fire zodiac sign. Our favorite pop girls are Sagittarius: Zara Larsson (16/12), Taylor Swift (13/12), Miley Cyrus (23/11), Britney Spears (02/12), and Billie Eilish (18/12).

Sagittariuses are captivating people who can light up any room. Funny and attractive, they have a freedom-loving spirit (sometimes, leading them to be a little reckless).

Adventurous and enthusiastic, like Amanda Seyfried (3/12) and Taís Araújo (25/11), this zodiac sign is interested in everything: they love to learn.When it comes to friendship, Sagittariuses are honest and humorous, like Ben Stiller (30/11) and Brad Pitt (18/12), but a little impatient.

In the end, whether you’re a fiery soul, a deep feeler, or a free spirit, the stars don’t define you; they just add a little sparkle to who you already are. So have fun with it, see yourself in your favorite celebrities, and remember: your personality is your own unique constellation, always evolving and always shining.

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The article above was edited by Isabella Messias.

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