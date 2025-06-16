She wants fame and is not afraid to say it: here’s my sincere review of Addison Rae’s debut album

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Addison Rae is the true meaning of pursuing your goals! Famous for recording dances on TikTok, Rae wanted more than just being an influencer and decided to start her career as a pop singer – that was back in 2021, when she released her first single “Obsessed”, which received harsh criticism.

Despite all the bad things the public had to say about the song, she didn’t give up and released her EP AR, which was more accepted by the public. Maybe because of her collaboration with Charli XCX, an already established and respected singer, on the song “2 DIE 4”.

She exploded onto the music scene in 2024 when she released her most-listened-to song, “Diet Pepsi”. People loved the “Tumblr” aesthetic, reminiscent of the 2010s. After that single she hasn’t missed a beat since — her songs now match her personality in a more natural and charismatic way.

The album Addison, released on June 6, has 12 tracks, five of which she has released before. Could this album be the newest hit in pop music, or is it just another one in this industry? Here is my sincere review of the album, so you can take your own conclusions.

Addison: a new era

#1: New York

A great way to start the album, “New York” is everything you’d expect: catchy and upbeat. The music is like an appetizer for what’s to come, positively surprising and raising expectations.

Can a city be a religion? Here we think so. And, let’s face it, all the songs created about New York are hot – it could never be bad.

#2: Diet Pepsi

With 392 million views on Spotify, “Diet Pepsi” is definitely the moment, even after nine months of release. Not only is the song pure pop music, it’s also a metaphor for Addison’s career.

Pepsi, seen as a less cool and somewhat disappointing alternative to Coca-Cola, resembles the public perception of Rae as embarrassing or untalented. Putting the actor Drew Van Acker in the music video was a great masterstroke, everyone loved it — myself included.

#3: Money Is Everything

There’s nothing more pop than talking about money, and the verses referencing industry greats like Madonna and Marilyn Monroe are my favorite parts of the song. I imagine a pink world, everyone chewing gum and carrying shopping bags while listening to this.

#4: Aquamarine

“Aquamarine” is here to tell you that Addison is not a one-hit singer. Approval was high and in this music video we can see a more creative side, full of changes of look and scenery, as well as her dancing side.

If you pay attention to the lyrics, she talks about letting go, just like in “New York”, which refers to trying not to care what many people say about her in a negative way, even though it’s difficult.

#5: Lost & Found

In this interlude, the opening notes sound like the previous song “Aquamarine” and she says that at one point she lost her way, but found herself again, adding something deeper to the album.

#6: High Fashion

One of the most audacious lyrics, “High Fashion” talks about how she wants neither drugs nor cheap sex, but a successful career appearing in prestigious places. Here we see a sexier Addison with a more seductive vibe.

#7: Summer Forever

To celebrate the arrival of summer in the United States, “Summer Forever” is the most romantic on the album, talking about how she wants this romance to last forever, not just in the summer where it’s a time without stress and worries. And honestly, these lyrics could easily have come from none other than Lana del Rey, the queen of “Summertime Sadness”.

#8: In The Rain

Ethereal. That’s the word that best describes “In The Rain”. Rae’s breathy vocals together with the propulsive synthesizers sound like something from another world. The beat is fresh and delicate.

#9: Fame is a Gun

She wants fame and isn’t afraid to say so. It’s interesting to see how the subject of fame comes up constantly throughout the album. The pleasant pop 2000 vibe is very much her personality in terms of her musical career and it also comes across in this song.

#10: Times Like These

Inspired by Madonna in the 90s, this song gives us a feeling of confusion mixed with anger. It’s as if Addison saw that crying in the rain didn’t solve her problems and decided to sing “Times Like These”.

#11: Life’s No Fun Through Clear Waters

It’s an interlude that connects the last track “Headphones On”, saying that the fun begins in the confusion, and the enlightened is no fun!

#12: Headphones On

To finish we have “Headphones On”, a reminder that there’s nothing better than music to get you through difficult times. The song shows how Addison has evolved as an artist and that she is now in her best era. Addison Rae knows exactly what she’s doing.

—————————————————————–

The article above was edited by Manuela Miniguini.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!