From Boyband to Rock Influence: How Harry Styles Reinvented His Pop Sound

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Harry Edward Styles is a British singer, songwriter, and actor born in Redditch on February 1, 1994. His musical career began on the reality TV competition The X Factor in 2010, where he performed Stevie Wonder’s “Isn’t She Lovely.”

After his elimination, Simon Cowell and Nicole Scherzinger formed a boy band with four other contestants: Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik. Just like that, One Direction was born.

Self-Titled

In August 2015, One Direction announced an extended hiatus following the release of their fifth studio album, Made in the A.M.. The break gave Styles the freedom to explore his musical identity.

On May 12, 2017, he released his self-titled debut through Erskine and Columbia Records. The album marked a clear departure from the polished pop of his boyband years, leaning into classic rock influences from the 1960s and 1970s.

Drawing from artists like David Bowie, Fleetwood Mac, and Elton John, Styles embraces a more analog, guitar-driven sound. This is evident in tracks like “Kiwi,” which channels the raw energy of glam rock, and “Sign of the Times,” a piano-led ballad reminiscent of Bowie’s expansive style.

Lyrically, the album focuses on love and emotional vulnerability, establishing Styles not just as a pop star, but as an artist concerned with legacy and musical lineage.

“The one subject that hits the hardest is love, whether it’s platonic, romantic — loving it, gaining it, losing it… it always hits you hardest,” Styles said in a Rolling Stone interview with Cameron Crowe.

Fine Line

“Lights Up,” the first single from Fine Line, released in October 2019, signalled a shift toward a more fluid and colourful sound.

If his debut was rooted in classic rock, Fine Line expands into a blend of pop rock, psychedelic pop, indie influences, and elements of soul and funk.

Artists like Prince and Tame Impala serve as clear references. Tracks such as “Adore You” feature warm basslines and layered production reminiscent of funk and soft rock, while “Watermelon Sugar” echoes the breezy textures of 1970s pop. Meanwhile, “Falling” strips everything back into a vulnerable piano ballad, reinforcing the album’s emotional duality.

Throughout the record, Styles explores heartbreak, self-discovery, and pleasure — what he described as “having sex and feeling sad” — creating a project that is both playful and emotionally exposed.

Harry’s House

Released on May 20, 2022, Harry’s House presents a more restrained and introspective version of Styles. Developed between 2020 and 2021, the album reflects a period of personal and artistic maturity.

Here, the influence shifts toward 1980s pop and R&B, with inspiration from artists like Prince and bands like Talking Heads.

The production leans into synth-pop, funk-pop, and soft rock, prioritizing groove and subtlety over grandiosity. Tracks like “As It Was” showcase minimalist synth lines and nostalgic tones, while “Late Night Talking” brings in funky rhythms and layered vocals.

Compared to the emotional intensity of Fine Line, this album feels more controlled — almost domestic, as the title suggests. It marks a shift from dramatic expression to quiet confidence.

Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally

Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, Styles’ fourth studio album, pushes his experimentation further. The record embraces disco, funk, and electronic textures, drawing inspiration from artists like Daft Punk and Nile Rodgers.

Across the album, groove-heavy basslines, shimmering synths, and rhythmic complexity create a sound that feels both nostalgic and futuristic. Beneath its danceable surface, however, lies a sense of introspection.

Known for maintaining a private life — with limited social media presence and long periods spent in quieter parts of Europe — Styles channels that distance into the music, offering moments of subtle vulnerability.

Conclusion

Harry Styles’ career tells the story of an artist in constant evolution. From the glam rock and singer-songwriter influences of his debut to the genre-blending Fine Line, the introspective and groove-driven Harry’s House, and the disco-leaning experimentation of Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, each album reflects not only a shift in sound, but a deeper engagement with musical history.

Rather than abandoning pop, Styles reshapes it — using past influences as a foundation to build a sound that is distinctly his own.

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The article above was edited by Giovanna Rodrigues. Liked this type of content? Check out Her Campus Cásper Líbero for more!