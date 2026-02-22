Review of ‘The Moment’ by Charli XCX

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Unless you were living under a rock this past year, you may have seen, or at least heard of Brat. The neon-green techno-pop album became one of the defining pop culture moments of the year. Now, the global music, lifestyle, and fashion phenomenon created by Charli XCX has made its way to movie theaters, as it should.

The Moment premiered in Brazilian theaters on February 19. And if you’re heading to see Wuthering Heights, you might as well catch Charli in the middle of her never-ending, well-deserved moment. Because Brat is still the moment.

Brat is still The Moment

The film marks the directorial debut of photographer and Grammy-nominated Aidan Zamiri. Best known in the fashion world, his résumé includes work with Vivienne Westwood and Loewe, as well as music videos for artists like FKA Twigs, Billie Eilish, PinkPantheress, Yung Lean, and, of course, Charli XCX. He has also shot cover stories for Rolling Stone and Dazed. In short, he was the perfect choice.

The A24 film is produced by our Brat queen herself alongside David Hinojosa (producer of Past Lives, Bodies Bodies Bodies, and Babygirl). The all-star cast includes Charli XCX, Alexander Skarsgård, Rosanna Arquette, Hari Nef, and Jamie Demetriou, with special appearances by Rachel Sennott, Kylie Jenner, Shygirl, and Julia Fox.

The soundtrack is composed by A. G. Cook, Charli’s longtime collaborator and producer of Brat.

The film also marks the beginning of Charli XCX’s Hollywood era. She is currently promoting both Wuthering Heights— for which she created the soundtrack — and The Moment. In her Letterboxd review, she explained that this project represents the kind of filmmaking she wants to support:

“I want to support unique voices that take big swings and voices that trust in themselves no matter what.”

Thankfully, that means we’ll be seeing more of her on the big screen.

“Brat and it’s completely ironic but still also still Brat”

The Moment is a mockumentary about a rising pop star navigating fame and industry pressure. It satirizes the behind-the-scenes chaos of Brat and its cultural explosion, while criticizing an industry that constantly demands reinvention to maintain relevance.

Charli plays a heightened version of herself, caught in the whirlwind of viral success while gradually losing creative control. Brat no longer feels like hers — she’s not even sure what it represents anymore. Between partying until 5 a.m., launching Brat credit cards for her queer fanbase, preparing for a tour, and filming a concert documentary, she’s exhausted. She needs a break.

As she summarizes in her Letterboxd review:

“In ways it’s about fictionalised directions people could have tried to pull me into during my previous album roll-out, but for me it’s actually more about the volatility of fame, persona, identity, and a closer look at the mental health cycle of an artist on the brink.”

365 party girl, on the daily

Personally, I had high expectations. I follow Charli on Letterboxd and love her taste in film, and I’m happy to say the movie genuinely surprised me. It feels refreshing to see this perspective on an artist’s struggles; it humanizes them and reminds us that, beyond the persona, they’re still people.

I didn’t expect to laugh as much as I did. The acidic humor recalls the absurdity of Gen Z internet culture without feeling forced or cringeworthy. Credit to Aidan Zamiri and Bertie Brandes for a sharp script.

Visually, the film is smart and cohesive: the cinematography and soundtrack sync perfectly, tightening the chaotic vibe. Charli’s performance is impressively natural, at times, it barely feels like acting. Considering the story mirrors parts of her real life, who better to play her than herself?

I laughed, felt her anxiety, sang along to Brat, and fully despised Alexander Skarsgård’s character — a testament to how convincing he is.

Just be warned: there are heavy strobe effects, so take the flash warning seriously.

Funny, messy, and brutally honest, The Moment is a must-watch this February. Put on your coolest outfit, grab popcorn, and head to the cinema — then go party after.

