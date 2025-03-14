Your Staycation Guide: How to Have the Ultimate Spring Break in Providence

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A staycation could be the answer to your spring break anxieties. With spring break coming up, it can be easy to get caught up in mentions of elaborate travel plans, whether it’s hometown visits or international excursions. But if your spring break plans are taking place here on College Hill, don’t get too much FOMO. We’ve put together a mix-and-matchable Providence-based spring break itinerary so that you can have a trip-worthy experience without leaving town.

DAY 1: HAVE A RESET DAY

With a constant stream of classes, activities, and social obligations, it’s easy to feel burnt out by spring semester. It can be tempting to fill your entire spring break with plans, but remember – it’s called a break for a reason.

Reserve at least one day to fully reset. Catch up on sleep (especially with the recent daylight savings shift), get some form of movement in, and eat something nourishing (no rushed meals between classes this week). Use the rest of this day to do the things you never have time for during the semester, whether it’s starting a new book, journaling, getting your nails done, or setting resolutions for the second half of the semester.

DAY 2: BE A TOURIST IN YOUR OWN CITY

After being at Brown for at least a semester, it can be easy to forget how much our city has to offer. However, Providence is much richer in art, history, and culture than you may think.

Take a day to explore Providence through fresh eyes. From embracing the shockingly European vibes to just walking around an area of the city that you’ve never encountered before, Providence is full of hidden gems if you know where to find them!

DAY 3: RECONNECT WITH NATURE

Even if you’re not the outdoorsy type, getting some fresh air can work wonders. While Providence may be more of an urban environment, there’s still plenty of local nature to enjoy, especially as the weather warms up.

Choose a sunny day of break and head out for a hike or adventure – some nearby options include Blackstone Park Conservation District and India Point Park. If you have access to transportation, have a chilly but refreshing beach day at one of Rhode Island’s nearby beaches!

DAY 4: GO CAFÈ HOPPING

If you’re anything like me, there’s nothing like a cute coffee shop to make your day better. However, busy semesters can make it difficult to actually go to the off-campus spots you’ve been meaning to try. Instead of letting your to-go-list grow infinitely long, devote a free day to a “cafè crawl” where you visit multiple coffee shops and sample items from each. As a bonus, if you find yourself overwhelmed with midterm season, pack your laptop and make it a study session!

Providence is full of coffee shops to choose from, but it can be especially fun to venture off of College Hill during this time. My ideal cafè itinerary would be starting at Dave’s Coffee just down the hill, swinging by Little City Coffee in downtown Providence, venturing over to Federal Hill’s iconic Nitro Bar, and finishing with a long walk back to Brown.

DAY 5: TAKE A SOLO DAY TRIP

If all your friends are traveling and you’re feeling stranded in Providence, you can change that – by getting out! Taking a day trip by yourself may feel intimidating, but it can also be one of the best ways to explore a new area. Some more local options include Newport and Narragansett, but depending on your transportation availability, there are day trips near and far possible from Providence.