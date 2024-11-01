The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter.

Between classes, friends, and extracurriculars, the truth of the matter is that most of us college students don’t read as much as we would like to. Some of us may not even read a fraction of how much we did in elementary, middle, or even high school. Books are engrained into many kids’ childhoods from an early age, whether that’s encouragement from parents or obligatory reading logs in third grade. Naturally, over time we take on more and more activities and responsibilities while at the same time that structured reading time is no longer built into our school or after-school days. By the time we reach college, many people forget how much of a role books once played in their lives, not even considering trying to reincorporate the habit into daily life.

However, the immersive and stimulating journey of reading a Harry Potter book in elementary school is not an experience unique to the ease and innocence of childhood. Even in adulthood, the same page-turning, can’t-put-it-down pleasure exists, if only you can find the right book. Here, I’ll recommend seven of my absolute favorite page-turners to get you out of your reading slump.

1. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid

First up is my #1 recommendation. I tore through this book in 3 days, enraptured in following the story of 4 siblings’ lives in the spotlight. Although the siblings’ problems are important, the book maintains a light disposition which just makes it fun to read. That the book is set on the beach in Malibu also doesn’t hurt, especially for a summertime read (or a winter escape!).

2. The Push by Ashley Audrain

I picked up this book with no expectations, knowing it was somewhat removed from my usual choices (romcoms). However, I was immediately pulled into the mystery-like writing, trying to decide if the protagonist was going crazy. The book has darker themes but also aplifies universal topics like motherhood and grief.

3. The Unhoneymooners by Christina Lauren

A cult classic in the romantic comedy world, The Unhoneymooners is an easy and compelling read. With an enemies-to-lovers plotline, this genre is usually the best to get you out of a slump. The tropical resort setting allows a comfortable escape from everyday life and the characters’ banter creates humor throughout the book.

4. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin

Although on the longer side, this book about gaming somehow totally engrossed me in its plot. I had never considered the lifestyle that is video gaming, but this novel which follows two best friends from middle school to college to adulthood had me worrying about bugs and glitches like never before. I had no preconceptions about what the book would entail, but I was impressed beyond imagination.

5. Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton

Another well-known favorite, Everything I Know About Love is refreshing, funny, and wise. Alderton is an open-book with her triumphs and failures when it comes to friendships, relationships, and life. This book is easy to read chapter by chapter as they’re short and specific. I highly recommend!

6. Galápagos by Kurt Vonnegut Jr.

Although maybe not the obvious choice for your next read, Kurt Vonnegut Jr. always delivers novels that are perfectly weird. This book appealed to my interest in evolution and genetics, but its irony and sarcasm are universally appealing and funny. Vonnegut Jr.’s take on the deserted island trope is novel and refreshing. This story admittedly spans nearly 330 pages, but they really fly by and feel more like 150-200.

7. Conversations with Friends by Sally Rooney

Another popular one, Conversations with Friends is riveting and had me reading for hours at a time this summer. As a reader, you are easily drawn on to the protagonist’s side, rooting for her in her complicated love affair. The novel is at times uncomfortable, as you see into the protagonist’s anxious mind, but overall the imagery of the Italian countryside, elegantly decorated midcentury homes, and warm baths combat that well.