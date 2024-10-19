Four Ways I Meal Prep As A Busy Brown University Student

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Meal prep is the best life hack to keep eating healthy easy. As a college student completely off the University meal plan and mostly relying on Trader Joe’s as her main source of sustenance, here are some tips and tricks that have helped me maintain a healthy diet while juggling a busy schedule.

1. Plan your meals and curate a grocery shopping list (Get inspired! Get excited!)

Research recipes that fit your dietary needs, preferences, and budget I like to find mine on TikTok or Instagram reels with an emphasis on high-protein meals. Protein is essential to your bodily functions so be sure to pack your meals with protein.

Jot down a list of various veggies, fruits, lean proteins, whole grains, and healthy fats. Don’t be afraid to throw in a few sweet treats too!

Designate and block off times in your schedule to grocery shop and cook

Example:

Breakfast: Overnight oats or egg bites

Lunch: Pan-fried chicken with quinoa and roasted veggies

Dinner: Stir-fry or salad with a protein over rice

Snacks: Greek yogurt, nuts, fruits, or veggies with hummus

2. Grocery Shop

Stick to your list and avoid impulse buys

Fresh produce, dairy, and proteins are typically located in the perimeter of the grocery store

Buy nonperishables in bulk to save money and reduce frequent trips to the store

Frozen veggies and fruits are great options that last long, are of equal nutritional value as fresh produce, and are frequently cheaper.

Keep in mind:

Regularly check your supply of staple grocery items like milk, eggs, butter, yogurt, cheese, berries, and bread to make sure you’re always stocked.

3. Meal prep and cook!

Prep in large batches.

Multitask! Start with the oven so that while something bakes, you can channel your inner sous chef—practice your knife skills by chopping produce or set up an assembly line for making snack bags.

Invest in reusable, airtight containers that are microwavable and dishwasher-safe. They make it easier to portion your meals, grab food on the go, and preserve and reheat throughout the week.

Cooking Tips:

Cook grains in bulk: Grains like rice, quinoa, or whole-wheat pasta can be stored in the fridge for several days and used in various meals. You can also portion single servings of rice, freeze them, and reheat in the microwave when needed.

Prepare veggies in different ways: Oven roast, pan-fry, or steam vegetables like broccoli, carrots, and bell peppers, which store well. My fall favorites are butternut and acorn squashes—they last a long time and are super easy to prepare.

Use the oven or air fryer: Simply prep, season, toss ‘em in, and let cook while you focus on other tasks.

Example:

Grill a batch of plain chicken breasts that you can season differently each day for variety. Steam some broccoli and cook a pot of quinoa. Mix and match these for easy lunches or dinners throughout the week.

4. Properly Store and if you want to be extra, label your meals

Perishables can last in the fridge for 4-5 days

Freeze foods you won’t eat immediately so they last for months, great for last-minute meals

Bonus Tips:

Keep it simple: Stick with meals you know and enjoy to reduce stress. Here are some basic recipes every college student should know. Use a slow cooker, air fryer, or Instant Pot: Great for hands-off cooking while you study. Opt for frozen veggies: These are just as nutritious as fresh and can save time on washing and chopping. Incorporate no-cook meals: Think wraps, salads, or smoothies you can quickly throw together for super busy days. Don’t be afraid of microwave meals: Trader Joe’s has some of the best frozen quick eats. I always reach for the pork soup dumplings and kimbap whenever I’m in a pinch. Prep breakfast and pack your lunchbox the night before: Overnight oats or smoothies save time in the morning, and having a packed lunch is a lifesaver when you accidentally hit snooze one too many times and are in a rush.

Meal prepping as a busy college student helps you stay healthy, saves you money, and frees up valuable time for studying or relaxing. Try integrating these tips and hopefully, it becomes easier, more efficient, and enjoyable! Happy prepping!