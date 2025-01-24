4 Resolutions for 2025 to Inspire Growth Beyond Health and Fitness

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The post New Years Eve rush to the gym is synonymous with January. All of the sudden, the smoothie bar is bustling and local stores cannot maintain their supply of carrots to meet the increased demand for this essential healthy juice ingredient.

While the wellness-focused resolutions for the new year can be inspiring and sustainable for some, I think it is also useful to approach the new year by evaluating your goals for creativity, relationships, new habits and hobbies. As such, here are four categories of resolutions that are *completely* unrelated to wellness, nutrition and exercise.