February is the season of bitter wind, dry skin, and staticky hair. But it’s also the season of love—whether it be a charming date, a night in with your favorite girls, or a call to mom, now is the perfect time to show some affection. And let’s not forget self-love; personally, I love investing time and care into doing or getting my nails done. Keep reading to find inspiration for your manicure this Valentine’s Day!

Classic Red Manicure

Classy, simple, timeless. Everyone can appreciate a good set of red nails, but this Valentine’s Day might be the perfect time to have them yourself. There’s no doubt TikTok comes up with a slew of new theories every week, but users might be onto something with their red nail theory. Whether it be a deep wine or bright apple, there’s a perfect shade of red for every girl.

Cherry Red Chrome

If you like the idea of red but want to spice things up a bit, you might just love what TikTok is calling cherry chrome nails. Made by layering your favorite juicy red tone with a sheer chrome powder, this look adds some spunk to a classic red.

Blooming Gel Roses

When I think of Valentine’s Day, I often think of lavish, beautiful bouquets. Recently I saw this viral set of nails made with a unique bloom gel polish, and fell in love. These delicate swirling roses make for the perfect seasonal design if you’re looking for something that feels luxurious and creative.

Cat Eye Shine

Magnetic polish, used to create the cat eye looks we’re seeing a lot of right now, adds a 3-Dimensional appearance that’s certain to garner plenty of attention. Small metal particles in the polish can make a variety of designs depending on how magnets are held around the nail. For example, v-shaped magnets create hearts—the perfect look for the Day of Love. Or, check out this beautiful red and pink set with a velvet finish.

Candy Hearts

If you like a more graphic approach, these adorable candy heart nails might be your choice this Valentine’s Day season. Inspired by the beloved Sweethearts passed around each year, Lights Lacquer’s fun art on TikTok brings a bold look with some precise detail.

Chic Chocolate

As a neutral, brown has always been a staple, but I’ve been seeing an uptick in this color for nails recently. This is a trend that’s likely to stick around—and for good reason. This color proves flattering on everyone, and with chocolate just about everywhere right now, why not add it to your manicure? As a bonus, it’ll show some school spirit!

Elevated French Tips

If you’ve seen Lana Del Ray’s Born to Die music video, you’ll know exactly why I love a good French tip with something special. Here, she wears red-tipped nails, a simple yet lively play on a classic French manicure that I think would be perfect for Valentine’s Day. For some other variations, take a look at this “French with kisses” set or the adorable lacy heart tips below.

Jelly and Gold Chrome

If you’re unfamiliar, “jelly nails” refers to a sheer polish that is built up to create a glassy, translucent look. Though these can look amazing on their own, I love the idea of pairing the jelly finish with some bold gold chrome. I really like how this TikTok user coupled the gold with a range of pink and red hues for an ornate, intricate look begging to celebrate the season of love.

As I wrap up this list, I want to briefly address something I believe is super important this time of year: nail health! Personally, my skin always gets super dry in the winter, and my nails are no less susceptible. If you find that the skin around your nails flakes and rips, you should definitely try cuticle oil. Jojoba is the most common oil used, though many people mix it with other nourishing ingredients to best promote their personal nail health. If you want to read more about the protective and hydrating benefits of oiling your nails, check out this article. And quick tip: you probably don’t need to use as much as you think!



