Ultimate Midterm Survival Guide from a Brown U Student

Midterm season is here and the pressure is definitely felt around campus! Between endlessly scanning notes, the late-nights spent in the library, and the constant struggle to stay motivated, it’s normal to feel overwhelmed. Instead of getting buried in stress, it’s all about finding smart ways to stay organized and on track this testing season. We all wanna go into spring break feeling hype and not overthinking your results. Making the most of your study time without burning out. Let’s talk about some key things to help you stay focused, stress free, and ready to ace those exams!

1. Finding Your Perfect Study Spot

For me, location is SO important for setting my study vibes and helping me lock in. We all thrive in different environments, so finding a place where you feel distraction-free yet comfortable is essential for a focused and relaxed study session. Switching up your environment once in a while gives you a fresh perspective and a clear space, instead of endlessly staring at the same walls. Try cozy new cafés (we love Ceremony and Brown Bee), library nooks, or even an outdoor table for some fresh air and inspiration!

2. Try New Study Methods

Reading and rereading notes may be effective to a point and the best way for some to learn a concept, but if it’s not clicking for you, there are plenty of other study methods to try. Finding what works best means experimenting with different techniques. Watch videos online, make colorful notes, use flashcards, or try a whiteboard. Take advantage of office hours, or team up with a friend to work through tough topics. Ditch the boring, basic methods and find creative ways to test yourself and study in a way that keeps you inspired!

3. Plan Fun Study Breaks

One way to maintain your sanity and avoid complete burnout is by rewarding yourself for the time and energy you put into your work. Taking short breaks every hour helps you push through your workload and give you a much needed breather before getting back into a study mindset. Don’t let your head pound from staring at a screen for hours. Remember to stretch your legs and return to studying with a clear, energized mind. Maybe a treat means stopping at Insomnia or Feed the Cheeks on your way home, hitting the gym in between classes, or watching an episode of your favorite show. You’re working hard—remember to treat yourself!

4. Prioritize Sleep & Self-Care

It’s hard to imagine a world without late-night cram sessions or all-nighters in the library, and honestly, they can be tough to avoid. But remember how much harder it is to go into a test half-asleep and brain-dead. Staying organized and on task throughout the day gives you more time to focus on staying healthy, relaxed, and alert for the actual test. Aim for at least seven hours of sleep, and take an extra 30 minutes to eat a proper meal and stay hydrated. Caffeine can only get you so far—we all know that. As hard as it is to admit, sleep actually helps you retain information and perform better throughout the day, without the constant drowsiness that makes everything harder.



This is without a doubt one of the most stressful times for students, and the grind can be really draining—but help yourself get through it in a positive way. At the end of the day, one test or essay won’t determine your success and it’s definitely not worth sacrificing your mental and physical health. With a balanced approach to studying, you can hopefully have the best of both worlds. Stress is normal, but stay positive, do what works for you, and take care of yourself along the way!