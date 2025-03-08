How You Can Have a European Spring in Providence, RI

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Inevitably every Spring Break, a slew of Brown students jet off to London, Paris, Barcelona, and other European destinations. If you don’t have a Euro Spring Break planned (or you’re just looking for some chic Euro vibes in Providence), these restaurants, coffee shops, and activities are for you!

1. Go to Venda’s and pick up some homemade pasta

Venda’s Ravioli is an iconic deli and grocery store located in the heart of Federal Hill, Providence’s very own “Little Italy.” Founded in 1972, Venda offers over 150 kinds of fresh and frozen pasta. Venda also carries a wide array of olive oil, cheese, sauce, coffee, and more. Head over to Venda to pick up some freshly made pasta, sauce, and more Italian delicacies to transport tastebuds directly to Italy (no flight required). Bonus points if you host a cute dinner party for your friends with your Italian groceries!

2. Get a coffee and sweet treat at Madrid European Bakery

Madrid is one of my favorite coffee shops and bakeries in Providence for several reasons; the food, ambiance, and service are all impeccable. Not only is it a great place to go for a weekend study session, it also has some of the best European-style pastries I’ve ever had. Madrid is owned by Sergio and Hercilia Corona, a husband-wife team with roots in Spain. Sergio learned the art of baking while working in his father’s bakeries as a child in Madrid and, after moving to the US, sought to bring the same passion for baking here. Just a 20 minute walk from campus, their croissants, tarts, and other treats are definitely worth a try!

3. Book a tour with La Gondola

Inspired by the iconic gondola rides in Venice, you can embark on your own Euro-inspired tour of Providence with La Gondola. La Gondola operates personalized gondola trips down the Providence River (with a singing gondolier included!). La Gondola’s fleet is made up of beautiful, authentic Venetian vessels and their gondoliers care deeply about upholding this storied Venetian tradition. This is such a fun activity for the spring or summer and a unique way to view the city. If you want to save this activity for the fall, you can even book a gondola tour during WaterFire.

4. Take a local history tour

In my opinion, one of the coolest parts about visiting another country is learning about its unique history, and there’s no reason that you can’t do that here in Providence as well. Providence Tour Company offers a variety of tours focusing on facets of Providence’s history. I would definitely want to try the “Crime and Cuisine on Federal Hill” tour, which includes stops related to Providence’s history with the mafia and food and wine tasting, or the “Dark Tales: Haunted Authors of Providence Tour,” which focuses on the works of H.P. Lovecraft and Edgar Allen Poe.

5. Get dinner at Otra

Otra has been on my list to try since I had a phenomenal dinner at its sister restaurant, Bacaro. While Bacaro serves Italian-style dishes, Otra focuses more on Barcelonian/Iberian cuisine and tapas-style dishes. I’ve heard great things about their patatas bravas, croquetas de jamon, and seafood stew. This is a great place to grab dinner if you’re craving Spanish-style food and a chic ambiance.