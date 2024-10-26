My Five Favorite Coffee Shops Near Brown For Every Occassion

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There are few comforts in college that fill my cup quite like a coffee shop excursion. Since the advent of public coffee houses 17th century Europe, coffee beans have been a central, unifying element of societies. Coffee culture has longstanding tradition of bringing people together to share a warm (or iced!) cup of coffee, connect, engage with the arts in some cases, and recharge.

After two years of trying a variety of cafés near Brown’s campus, I think I can successfully collate a list of my five favorite coffees shops for each of the following locations:

FOR BREWS & BITES

Located in Wayland Square which is a brisk 15 minute walk from campus, L’Artisan Cafe & Bakery offers a delicious European-inspired menu. Their brick interior provides a lovely backdrop for their tartines and pastries.

FOR seasonal lattes

The Nitro Bar has become an increasingly acclaimed Rhode Island coffee destination. With a growing social media presence, weekends at Nitro Bar are bustling with newcomers and regulars. Personally, I believe the ideal time to treat yourself to (my personal favorite of a) Maple Sea Salt Almond Milk Latte is on an autumnal morning during the week.

FOr studying

I find studying near natural light to be the most productive environment. Madrid European Bakery and Patisserie in Wayland Square is an elegant coffee shop with ample window seats and white marble countertops that brighten the indoor space. Find a seat, order a cappuccino, and enter your most efficient study frame of mind.

for a sunday reset

You do not have to venture far to enjoy a Sunday coffee and light bite from Sydney on Thayer Street. The avocado toast and americanos are highlights on the menu for me. The convenience coupled with delicious brunch-themed menu make Sydney’s a perfect Sunday destination to refuel and reset for the week ahead.

for the Aesthetic

Brown Bee Coffee has emerged this fall as the newest hotspot for students with a lovely, warm, wooden interior and cute merchandise. Their honey infused-drinks align well with the brand, and their pastries are receiving great reviews. Be sure to arrive early in the morning if you want to try their famous croissants and enjoy the scenic views overlooking Benefit Street while you sip your coffees in their cozy booths.