10 Sex Positions That’ll Haunt You (In The Best Way) This Halloween

Halloween isn’t just about candy and costumes. It’s also the perfect time to get a little freaky in the sheets — and not just at the frat party haunted house. Think of it as the one night a year where “trick or treat” can take on a whole different kind of meaning. Because honestly, why settle for plain old missionary when you could sink your teeth into some neck action, go full doggy style under the midnight sky, or try out some hauntingly hot Halloween sex positions that’ll raise more than just spirits?

That’s where these ten monster-inspired sex positions come in. They’ll have you howling at the moon in pleasure, rising from the dead for round two, and maybe even discovering a side of yourself you didn’t know was there. This isn’t about corny Halloween-store lingerie or plastic fangs — it’s about letting your inner monster loose with your boo (or, let’s be real, wherever the night takes you).

And if you ask me? I love dressing up and making a little monster smash happen. Whether you’re into a touch of spicy witchy roleplay, a bit of goblin mischief, or just some good old-fashioned graveyard grinding, this guide is here to help you summon your dark and dirty side. So grab your broomstick and get ready because the only thing truly terrifying this Halloween? Boring sex.

The Frankenstein

It’s alive… and so are you. Think upright, commanding, stitched-together passion. The receiving partner lies flat on their back with arms outstretched like Frankenstein’s monster, fully surrendering to the scene. The giving partner straddles them and takes charge, starting with slow, jerky thrusts before building into stronger, more fluid movements for a true “coming to life” effect. For an extra spark, either partner can add a playful “zap” with a vibrator, applying it to themselves or to the receiving partner to bring the scene fully to life.

The Ghost

This one is guaranteed to make the receiving partner moan. Start by draping a sheet or blanket over both of you, like a ghost costume. The giving partner stays underneath, teasing and exploring with their hands and mouth. Because the receiving partner can’t see exactly what’s happening, every touch feels more mysterious — like phantom hands or a phantom tongue gliding across their skin. Now you see me, now you feel me.

The Gorgon

Careful! One look and you might get absolutely rock hard. The receiving partner lies flat on their back, relaxed, with enough space for the giving partner to straddle comfortably. The giving partner positions themselves on top in a reverse cowgirl stance, facing away from the receiving partner’s face. Leaning slightly forward, the giving partner can rest their hands on the receiving partner’s thighs or knees for balance while rocking their hips in a rhythm that feels good for both: either up-and-down or in slow, teasing circles. Every so often, the giving partner can glance back over their shoulder with a teasing, Medusa-like stare. If both partners are into it, the receiving partner can add to the intensity with some hair-pulling or gentle tugs, like a play on Medusa’s snakes, for the full effect.

The Hyde

After binging Season 2 of Wednesday, I definitely want to unlock some of that inner hyde beast in the bedroom. Inspired by that Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde energy, this position is all about duality: starting slow and sensual, then shifting into something wilder. For the giving partner, begin with a controlled, intimate approach. Maintain eye contact, move with slow, deliberate strokes, and layer in softer touches like maybe caressing your partner’s face, running your hands along their sides, or whispering in their ear. Let the mood simmer and the tension build naturally. Then, when the mood feels right, flip into beast mode and try something rougher, primal like the pile-driver. The receiving partner lies on their back and lifts their legs up and back toward their chest. The giving partner then kneels or squats between their partner’s legs, positioning themselves for deeper, harder thrusts. From here, the receiving partner can grip their partner’s thighs, hips, or the mattress for stability, while the giving partner unleashes a more vigorous rhythm.

The Lagoon Creature

I actually get wet at just the thought of this position. This position works best in the shower, where the water sets the scene — steamy, slippery, and a little wild. The receiving partner braces against the shower wall for balance, or props one leg up on the edge of the tub (a folded towel underneath can add comfort and grip). The giving partner steps in close, taking advantage of the slick, flowing water to create an intimate, body-to-body rhythm. Keeping the spray warm makes it feel like your own private, swampy lagoon. The key is playfulness: embrace the slippery, aquatic vibe, laugh if you slide around, and let it feel like two creatures surfacing from the deep.

The Mummy

I want to be all wrapped up in you, meaning a little BSDM moment — a little teasing, a little edging. The receiving partner lies down, while the giving partner loosely wraps scarves, ties, or sheets around the wrists and ankles, creating just enough restraint to heighten anticipation without causing discomfort. Once the receiving partner is bound, the giving partner leans in with kisses, soft touches, and lingering strokes, letting fabric brush against skin for an added layer of sensation. The giving partner drags fingers slowly across the receiving partner’s body, pausing just before granting what they crave, making them wait in delicious suspense. Finally, the giving partner unwraps them one piece at a time, as though unveiling hidden treasure.

The Vampire

In this missionary-style position, the receiving partner lies comfortably on their back while the giving partner hovers on top. From here, the giving partner leans in close to the receiving partner’s neck, lavishing attention with slow kisses, gentle nibbles, or firmer bites depending on what feels good for both. If light choking or breath play is part of your dynamic, the giving partner can carefully combine it with this neck-focused closeness to heighten the experience. If it happens to be that time of the month and both you and your partner are into period sex, it’s the perfect Halloween nod to blood play (consensual, obviously). Otherwise, the giving partner can skip the theatrics, sink their teeth lightly into the receiving partner’s neck, and let their inner vampire come out to play.

The Werewolf

Classic doggy… obviously. The receiving partner gets into a hands-and-knees position. The giving partner enters from behind, with the freedom to kneel, stand tall, or lean in close for more connection. This position thrives on raw, playful energy — hair pulling, low growls, maybe even a wild setting like outdoors under moonlight. It’s a chance to tap into animalistic passion, mixing dominance with untamed fun. Bonus points if someone actually lets out a howl.

The Witch

I know you want to ride that broomstick all night long. The receiving partner lies on their back, either flat or slightly propped up with pillows. The giving partner straddles them with their knees on either side of the hips, keeping their back straight and core engaged to maintain balance and control the rhythm of movement. The giving partner can begin with gentle rocking or circular hip motions, as if stirring a magical potion. Once comfortable, they may lean back, placing their hands on the receiving partner’s thighs for deeper penetration, or lean forward to grind against the pelvis for added clitoral stimulation.

The Zombie