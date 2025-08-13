12 Cute Throw Blankets To Cozy Up Your Dorm This Fall

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

College move-in is almost upon us, and it’s time to get prepared. However, packing for college can often be overwhelming, with so many back-to-school guides and trendy packing lists to reference, how do you actually decide what to take? Thankfully, there are a few essentials no video or list can deny, and one of them is a throw blanket. It’s the surefire item that will be on the top of everyone’s decor lists this fall.

Throw blankets are great due to their many functions. Not only can a throw blanket add to your bedding and keep you nice and cozy while doing homework (or bingeing a new Netflix show), it’s also a great way to add color, patterns, and more personality to your dorm without using up too much space or breaking the bank. With so many options online, it’s also easy to find the perfect blanket for you. Whether you’re coordinating with your roommate, trying to find chic items on a budget, or simply looking for another layer to your bedding, you’ll be sure to find the perfect throw blanket to match your needs. From bright patterns to simple classics you’ll keep even beyond college, this list has you covered.

Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters Marshmallow Cloud Fleece Throw Blanket ($169) This throw blanket is unique and trendy, and great for any lover of the puffer jacket trend. It’s sure to get you lots of compliments throughout the fall semester. See On Urban Outfitters

Glossier Glossier Field Greens Blanket ($65) If you didn’t realize Glossier made throw blankets, join the club. But, this 100% cotton and super comfy blanket proves that the cosmetic brand might just need to branch out into home decor. See On Glossier

LoveShackFancy LoveShackFancy Calantha Throw ($99) The perfect addition to any coquette-core dorm, this gorgeous textured blanket featuring hearts and tassels is a great option. Available in both pink and blue, you really can’t go wrong. See On Pottery Barn Teen

Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters Wild Bows Tufted Throw Blanket ($50) Speaking of coquette, this throw blanket with embroidered bows is just the thing to add a bit more girlish charm to your dorm. With cute tassels and a gorgeous design, this blanket will level up any space. See On Urban Outfitters

Francesca’s Sardine Can Blanket ($34) Summer 2025 is officially Sardine Summer, and if you’re trying to embrace that fisherman aesthetic, look no further than this super chic and comfy throw. See On Francesca’s

H&M H&M Wool-Blend Throw ($40) If you’re looking for a simple throw blanket that will match with literally anything in your dorm, this classic white wool throw blanket from H&M is about to become your best friend. See On H&M

Threshold Threshold Floral Block Print Jacquard Throw ($25) This throw blanket features a classic floral design and stands out with its slightly textured material. It’s a great neutral option if you’re still in the process of planning out your dorm room vibe. See On Target

Jungalow Jungalow Nude Beach Tapestry Throw Blanket ($54) If you want a throw blanket that makes a statement, this artistic and abstract throw is great for you. Functioning as both a tapestry and a blanket, you can incorporate this into your decor in multiple ways. See On Urban Outfitters

Vera Bradley Vera Bradley Plush Throw Blanket ($60) This throw blanket has a plush texture, which will come in handy on many late studying nights. Plus, the blanket comes in 16 different patterns, meaning you’ll have no trouble finding the style that works for you and your dorm. See On Vera Bradley

Threshold Threshold Twisted Cable Throw Blanket ($30) Lean into the cable knit sweater, dark academia vibe with this cable knit throw blanket. Available in vibrant colors, this blanket is the best bright and cozy addition to your new room. See On Target

Greenland Home Greenland Home Fashions Carlie Calico Throw ($90) If you’re going for a more eclectic vibe in your dorm this year, this quilt is your perfect match. With a gorgeous combination of lively floral prints, it’s a great piece of decor. See On Macy’s