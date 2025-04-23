Pillow Princesses? These Lazy Sex Positions Are For *You*

IDK about you, but I’m getting sick of being a sweaty and out-of-breath mess after sex. Let’s get real for a sec: not every hookup needs to feel like a full-body workout. If you’ve ever found yourself mid-thrust, out of breath, dripping sweat, and questioning when TF you became a part-time gymnast, then you’re not alone. Sometimes, you just want to feel good without feeling like you need a water break halfway through. This is exactly where lazy sex positions come in.

These are the laid-back, no sweat positions that let you enjoy the moment without feeling like you prob should’ve stretched beforehand. Whether you’re coming down from a post-dinner bloat, feeling exhausted after a long day, or are just way too comfy to whip out your acrobatic skills, lazy sex positions are the best way to keep things steamy and chill, all at the same time. Whether you’re looking for a cuddle-friendly position, or aren’t even wanting to lift your head off the pillow, these positions are about as lazy as one can get.

Feeling horny but not in the mood to break a sweat? Don’t worry, bestie, I’ve got your back. Here are five lazy sex positions that are ready to bring the heat — no gymnastics required. Let these five positions do the work while you do the bare minimum as you get ready to lounge your way to orgasms.

5 Lazy Sex positions to try:

Lazy dog Listen, it’s literally in the name! Picture doggy style, but lying down. With this position, the receiving partner lies flat on their stomach while the giving partner penetrates from behind, lying on top of the receiving partner. Plus, the giving partner can easily move their hand forward to give the receiving partner some clitoral stimulation. It’s the best position to try out when you’re feeling lazy — it’s all bark, no bite…unless you’re into that. Spooning IDK about you, but spooning is low-key such an underrated position. It’s exactly what it sounds like — both partners lie on their sides, facing the same direction. The receiving partner is in front while the giving partner positions themselves behind and penetrates from the back. It’s basically the perfect position for when you’re horny but too lazy to move from cuddling. Over-the-counter With this position, the receiving partner sits on the edge of a counter — or any flat surface — while the giving partner stands in front and penetrates. Who knew countertops were good for more than just leftovers and microwave ovens? Doggy NGL, but I feel like doggy is still a pretty lazy position if I’m being honest. With the receiving partner arched all fours, the giving partner can kneel or stand behind and penetrate from behind, no effort needed. Who’s a good girl? This position knows… Face-to-face If eye contact is your love language, then this position is for you. Both partners are on their sides, facing each other, while the giving partner penetrates from the front. This position doesn’t require any real movement other than some hip action. Who knew lying down and staring into each other’s eyes could feel this good?

There you have it, bestie — five lazy sex positions that prove you don’t need to break a sweat to break the bed. Because sometimes, the best kind of sex is the sex where you barely even have to lift a finger.