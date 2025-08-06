Well, our favorite pigtailed outcast has returned, and school at Nevermore Academy is back in session. Fans of the hit Netflix series Wednesday have been eagerly waiting as the show has had a nearly three-year-long hiatus since the release of the final episodes of Season 1 back in Nov. 2022. But now, Season 2 Part 1 is here, and the ending is one we need to talk about. Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 follow.

Aug. 6, 2025 was the highly-anticipated date fans were waiting for — the date in which we *finally* got part one (the first four episodes) of Season 2. These four episodes are full of twists and turns, new characters, larger appearances from the other members of the Addams family who now join her at Nevermore, and even a love triangle.

But the biggest thing (pun intended) that Season 2 Part 1 left fans with — a cliffhanger, and a major one at that. The question that now remains after Season 2 Part 1 is: Is Wednesday Addams dead? Before answering that question and diving into what it all could mean, let’s backtrack and explain how we ended up here.

What happens in Wednesday Season 2 Part 1?

Back in the world of Wednesday, there have been numerous attacks resulting in people being killed by a murder of crows, including Tyler’s dad, Sheriff Donovan Galpin (James McShane). Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) tries to figure out who is responsible, while also figuring out who her stalker is. She knows there is a hooded figure called the Avian who has the ability to control the crows.

She initially suspects it was Agnes DeMille (Evie Thompson), a new student at Nevermore that is a huge fan of Wednesday (who ends up being her ally later on). So while she was Wednesday’s stalker in a sense, she wasn’t the stalker Wednesday was looking for.

Wednesday continues to search for the culprit, but doesn’t let her roommate Enid (Emma Meyers) in on the whole story — she had a vision of Enid being killed, too, and is trying to protect her.

Her investigation sends her to Willow Hill, a psychiatric ward where Tyler the Hyde (Hunter Doohan) is being held. In Willow Hill, she meets Dr. Fairburn (Thandiwe Newton) and her assistant, Judi (Heather Matarazzo). Laurel Gates, aka Marilyn Thornhill (Christina Ricci), also eventually makes her way to Willow Hill where Tyler is.

The Season 2, Part 1 Ending, Explained

Wednesday and Uncle Fester (Fred Armisen) are inside Willow Hill digging for answers. Wednesday and Fester believe they are looking for a person named Lois, who they believe could be the hooded figure. They later find out that LOIS actually is an acronym for a secret program that stands for Longterm Outcast Integration Study.

When arriving in the basement of Willow Hill, they see outcasts being held captive in prison cells being used as living experiments. They soon discover that the villain and hooded Avian figure is Judi the assistant, who is continuing the work of her father, Augustus Stonehurst. Her father wanted to extract the powers out of the outcasts, so this way “normies” can have powers as well. She herself was a normie who now has the ability to control the murder of crows. Uncle Fester tries to use his lightning powers from his fingertips to electrocute and defeat Judi, and while unsuccessful in that regard, this takes the power out in the psychiatric ward. This also releases all of the prisoners from their cells to go after Judi — except for one, who Wednesday tries to protect.

Dr. Fairburn and a patient she was trying to protect are killed by a zombie, and Laurel Gates is killed by Tyler the Hyde after freeing him from where he was being held chained and captive. Tyler the Hyde appears to have killed her by impaling her with his claws.

Here’s where that cliffhanger comes in.

After this, Tyler finds Wednesday in the hallways of Willow Hill. A few moments later, as police arrive at the scene, we see Wednesday blasted by Tyler out of a second story window onto the ground. Tyler leaps out of the window and escapes the psychiatric ward, and runs off as police try to catch him.

The last thing we see is Wednesday lying on the ground, unconscious, with blood streaming down her face. Thing is trying to wake her up, and the final words we hear from Wednesday in the form of a voiceover are, “I’ve always dreamed of looking death in the face. But in the final moments, all I hear is my mother’s words ringing in my ears. Maybe I have made everything worse. Much worse.”

Is Wednesday Dead after Season 2 Part 1?

The question that remains: Is Wednesday dead? The answer is probably not — I mean, it is her show, and it revolves around her story. However, we don’t know when Wednesday will wake up, or what condition she will be in during Part 2.

From a fan conspiracy standpoint, if you ask me, this could mean a bunch of different things. We already know that Wednesday was having trouble with her powers throughout Part 1 due to overuse, leading to the black tears streaming down her face and an earlier episode where she passed out.

Given that now Tyler has escaped, the investigation to capture him and defeat Judi is still ongoing. Perhaps Wednesday will be in a coma of some sort, or she will immediately wake up and be in recovery. Meaning, it may be up to the other members of the nightshades to physically go out and save the day. Maybe Wednesday will be able to help out, but from behind the scenes while she recovers.

Plus, there are still other unanswered questions regarding Bianca Barclay’s mom and why she was avoiding the police while she was squatting in the hotel room for a month. What conversation did Bianca and Ajax overhear from Principal Barry Dort on the phone? What will transpire from Enid’s love triangle with Ajax and Bruno? Is that one prisoner who was held captive Ophelia, Wednesday’s aunt? (That’s my personal theory.)

There are many different directions this could go. Fans will have to wait for the other four episodes of Season 2 to be released, but luckily, they won’t have to wait and be woeful for too long (get it?), as Part 2 will be released on Sept. 3.

Plus, in Part 2, fans can expect a special cameo from the one and only Lady Gaga. According to Netflix, Lady Gaga will guest star as Rosaline Rotwood, a legendary teacher at Nevermore.