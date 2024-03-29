5 ‘Cowboy Carter’-Inspired Sex Positions, Because If Beyoncé Rides On Top, We Ride On Top

Grab your boots and get ready to ride — and I’m not talking about horses. ICYMI, Queen Bey dropped Cowboy Carter on March 29 and as the queen of empowerment, she has a ton sex-positivity in her new songs. (Let’s just add “sexually empowering” to the list of things Beyoncé’s music is.) So, why not celebrate the album’s release by pressing play and trying out some Cowboy Carter-inspired sex positions?

That’s right, y’all — “TYRANT” stans, this one is for you. If you couldn’t tell by the lyrics “Tyrant every time I ride it, every time I ride it / Make it look so good, cowboys justify it,” Beyoncé isn’t shy about owning her sexual energy (typical Virgo). And Beyoncé’s discography is no stranger to sexual themes: “Partition” is quite literally about giving head in the back of a limo, “Naughty Girl” is a sexually empowering bop, and let us not forget about “PURE / HONEY” and “Blow,” which are, to put it simply, incredibly horny. And I love it. Sue me!

Getting on top in the bedroom is a fun way to switch things up, but it’s also a great way to feel empowered during hookup: You’re the one running the show, here. These are all you-on-top positions because that’s the energy this album gives, obviously. So, take that Cowboy Carter energy, hop on top, and get ready to ride with these on-top sex positions.

Cowgirl (Carter) A classic for a reason. In this position, have your partner lay on their back as you straddle them on top. From there, you can bump and grind, or bounce up and down depending on what feels good for you. Crab With your partner on their back, get on top with your legs extended in front of you, toward their upper body, and rest your feet on the bed. From there, lean back on your arms and rest your hands on the bed behind you or on your partner’s legs, not the knees. (Think of the crab walk position!) Then, lift your hips up and down for powerful penetration. Betty Rocker This variation on reverse cowgirl is easy to do — and it feels super good, too. To do this, have your partner lean back and get on top of them, facing their legs. Instead of staying upright, though, lower your body, bend your knees, and tuck them into your sides. You can lower yourself further by resting on your forearms and arching your back, or leaving your arms straight (but keep the arch in your back). You know the drill from there: grind, bounce, and communicate with your partner if anything is painful or uncomfortable. Lotus If you’re a fan of more intimate, intense sex positions, then look no further. With your partner sitting cross-legged on the bed, get on top of them and wrap your legs around their torso. This is a great position to introduce a vibrating sex toy, if you’re looking to spice things up a bit. Photo by cottonbro from Pexels Lap dance Feelin’ yourself? I’ve got you. Have your partner sit in a chair and lower yourself onto them, with your back facing their torso. You can really ramp this one up with a bit of movement and teasing before they penetrate from below — again, it’s all about you, here!

In the words of Queen Bey herself in “RIIVERDANCE,” “bound on that sh*t, no hands.” Save a horse, ride your partner, y’all.