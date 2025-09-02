Spooky Season, Spicier Sex: 4 Threesome Positions To Try This Halloween

Halloween is all about flirty costumes, doing things that scare you a little, and getting super freaky. Why not let that energy spill over into the bedroom? If you’re feeling adventurous this spooky season, consider this your sign to try a threesome. It might just feel scary good

Threesomes are all about curiosity, fun, and a sense of experimentation. They give you the chance to explore different dynamics, tease each other in new ways, and turn fantasies into reality. Halloween, with its costumes, themed parties, and wicked energy, is the perfect backdrop to experiment with a little extra daring. Set the scene and let the anticipation build. Whether it’s a vampire-fanged love triangle, a sultry superhero showdown, or a trio inspired by your favorite horror icons, the night is yours to make as naughty and playful as you like.

With the right mix of costume fun, imagination, and communication, a spooky threesome can become an unforgettable experience. Ready to turn fantasy into reality? Now that you’re fully on board with the spooky three-way energy, it’s time to get practical. Here are four Halloween threesome positions inspired by trio costumes to get things started, each designed to bring excitement, connection, and pure, unfiltered fun.

Kiss, Marry, K*ll This position starts with Partner 1 lying face-up on the bed, legs dangling off the edge, hence the “killed” inspiration. Partner 2 takes their place at the edge and penetrates Partner 1, like they’re finally “consummating the marriage.” (It’s a stretch, but it works.) Meanwhile, Partner 3 straddles Partner 1’s face (with enough room to breathe), facing Partner 2. They can kiss while Partner 1 orally stimulates Partner 3. It’s a sexy spin on “Kiss, Marry, K*ll,” where everyone gets in on the action and nobody is left out of the fun. Challengers This is the perfect opportunity to live out your fantasy of being Zendaya (because everyone has that fantasy, right?) It’s simple. Partner 1 bends it over and is penetrated by Partner 2 up top and Partner 3 down below. If they’re feeling the Challengers spirit, Partner 2 and Partner 3 can share a smooch while they’re at it. And yeah, everyone should be wearing tennis player costumes. The Vampire Diaries This position reflects how TVD should have ended for Elena. Partner 1 rides Partner 2 in a classic cowgirl position. Partner 1 then leans forward, allowing Partner 3 to penetrate through the back door. Partner 1 gets exactly what Elena deserved: the best of both worlds. Sleeping Beauties Perfect for a trio that wants to take it slow and sultry. Dress up as a group of royals, think crowns, velvet, or even matching pajama-style robes, and slip into a three-way spooning position. One person gets to be the big spoon, one in the middle, and one the little spoon, making it cozy but still intimate. From here, it’s all about touch: soft kisses, wandering hands, and plenty of toy play to keep things interesting. This position keeps you close and connected, while still giving everyone access to each other’s bodies. It’s the perfect excuse to stay tangled up all night long.

Tricks, treats, and tangled sheets: What more could you want from Halloween? Grab your costumes, dim the lights, and let your spooky side lead the way with these four spooky season threesome positions.