8 Halloween Sex Positions That Feel Scary Good

Halloween can be frightful and full of screams — especially from the bedroom. The anticipation that comes with the ~darker side~ of the night may send your imagination wild for the tempting pleasure that comes with it. As someone who loves a man in a mask (specifically Ghostface), I am right there with you, babe.
Whether you’re single or not, you can’t deny that there is just something about the night that just creates the perfect scene for you and your partner. The cool night, the adrenaline from the fear, the closeness — it’s arousing. No wonder the characters in scary movies were always going at it. To top it off, you may be in a costume that you have been just dying to take off all night. Having someone there to help you remove it might just be what you have been looking for.
For the love of Spooky Season (and all things pleasurable), this list will help set the mood for you and your selected ghoul for the night. Let yourself be immersed in a brand new side with your partner and yourself with these Halloween Sex Positions. So, try not to scream too loud. Or do — ’tis the season, right?
- Witch’s Broomstick
-
Are you ready to have the ride of your life? To feel this flying feeling, one partner lies their back flat on the bed as the other partner faces and straddles them until they feel penetration. With this move, you can move your hips in circles, side to side, or up and down while the “broom” guides you.
- Bride of Frankenstein
-
A bride deserves the princess treatment. The “bride” (or receiving partner) lies on their side while their monster of a partner lays behind them in the spooning position. As they penetrate their bride from behind, they can use one hand to swoop in front to meet their genitals to give further stimulation.
- Dracula
-
Sink your teeth in this next move — seriously. It has the same positioning as missionary, but a bit more biting and licking. Whoever may be in control will start biting and licking everywhere as though they can’t get enough as they penetrate their partner. This will stimulate pleasure in every part of your body rather than just one area. You’ll be craving for seconds after this meal.
- Under arrest
-
What seems to be the problem, officer? There is no problem with this move. The person receiving the warning bends over on the bed while the “officer” holds their wrists firmly in place on their lower back. Once the receiving partner is in place, the giving partner penetrates from behind, restraining the wrists from moving. You may “get off” with a warning, if you’re good.
- Jack-O-Lantern
-
I think we all know where I am going with this one. Both partners stimulate each other’s genitals by using their hands for rubbing, self-touch, and of course, jacking. You’ll be lighting up inside, pumpkin.
- Soul snatcher
-
As the name states, your soul? Snatched. This starts out fairly similar to missionary; however, the partner on the bottom will put their legs on their top partner’s shoulders. As the giving partner penetrates, they will lean in closer which will help them be deeper to steal that soul of yours.
- Toil and trouble
-
Making a potion, I see. For this move, one partner will be in a sitting position as the other partner sits on top with both of their bodies closer than ever. Once there is penetration, the bottom sitter will move the top sitter by placing their hands on the top sitter’s hips and “stir” them around. You both will be holding on to each other for dear life.
- Not-so-headless horseman
-
Trust me. There is nothing headless about this. This starts with the classic 69 position where both partners are facing each other’s genitals, lying down. Once both partners are stimulating each other with their mouths, they will both start to grind on each other to ride like horsemen.