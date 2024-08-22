Use These Sex Toys With A Partner & Thank Me Later

While using a sex toy can seem like a personal, intimate thing (and it is!), sharing a toy with a partner can be a great way to spice things up in the bedroom. And while your trusty vibrators can be a great addition when you’re getting down and dirty, they’re not exactly the best sex toys for couples. Trust me, we can do better.

According to a 2024 Let’s Talk Sex survey of 44,502 American men and women, couples are one of the biggest demographics of sex toy buyers. Additionally, that same study found that 42% of couples felt “kinkier” after introducing a sex toy into the bedroom. Safe to say that, if you’re looking for a way to switch things up — and get a little freaky — bringing a sex toy into the bedroom can be the way to go.

But what does it mean when a sex toy is “for couples?” I hate to break it to you, but while your bullet vibrator might work for you when you’re alone, it may not be the best option to use with a partner. When you’re looking for a sex toy to use with a partner, look for a toy that is mutually beneficial for both of you: Toys that are dual-ended, or wearable, are a great place to start.

So, if you and your partner are down to get a little dirty, consider this your sign to try something new. Bookmark this, send it to your partner, and thank me later, y’all. Here are the five best sex toys for couples.

Let your freak flag fly, y’all.