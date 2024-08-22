Use These Sex Toys With A Partner & Thank Me Later

While using a sex toy can seem like a personal, intimate thing (and it is!), sharing a toy with a partner can be a great way to spice things up in the bedroom. And while your trusty vibrators can be a great addition when you’re getting down and dirty, they’re not exactly the best sex toys for couples. Trust me, we can do better.
According to a 2024 Let’s Talk Sex survey of 44,502 American men and women, couples are one of the biggest demographics of sex toy buyers. Additionally, that same study found that 42% of couples felt “kinkier” after introducing a sex toy into the bedroom. Safe to say that, if you’re looking for a way to switch things up — and get a little freaky — bringing a sex toy into the bedroom can be the way to go.
But what does it mean when a sex toy is “for couples?” I hate to break it to you, but while your bullet vibrator might work for you when you’re alone, it may not be the best option to use with a partner. When you’re looking for a sex toy to use with a partner, look for a toy that is mutually beneficial for both of you: Toys that are dual-ended, or wearable, are a great place to start.
So, if you and your partner are down to get a little dirty, consider this your sign to try something new. Bookmark this, send it to your partner, and thank me later, y’all. Here are the five best sex toys for couples.
- Vibrating C-Ring with Rose Clitoral Stimulator ($20)
-
If you loved the viral Rose Toy, then this one is for you. If your partner has a penis, this vibrating c-ring delivers pleasure for both you and your partner during penetration. The clitoral stimulator provides a ton of pleasure to your most sensitive areas, too.
- G-RIDER GLASS DOUBLE DILDO ($40)
-
This glass double dildo is a great option for couples with female genitalia, as well as any couple interested in anal play. Plus, you can use hot or cold water to adjust it to your temperature preference — and that can take things to a whole other level, in the best way.
- We-Vibe Unite 2.0 ($60)
-
For fans of public play, or those looking to try it out, this wearable vibrator comes with a remote control that puts your partner in control of your pleasure — consensually, that is. While this toy is to be worn by only one partner, the partner with the controller can get off by pleasing their partner. It’s hot!
- Strap U Evoke Strapless Strap-On ($99)
-
Who needs a dildo and a harness when you have this baddie? This toy is completely strapless — it stays in place with an insertable, curved probe that delivers G-spot stimulation to the wearer and penetration to the receiver. You can also incorporate a bullet vibrator for some added stimulation for both parties.
- Eva Couples vibrator ($140)
-
Yeah, it’s a bit pricy — but it might be worth it for the pleasure. This vibrator only requires the support of fingertips, or the pressure of your bodies, to stay put. It also comes with three different intensity options that you and your partner can adjust to your liking.
Let your freak flag fly, y’all.