The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter.

It’s midterm season and the pressure is on. Getting good grades is no easy feat, and being ambitious is incredibly admirable, but keeping up with our healthy habits during exam week is also important.

Neglecting your well-being can lead to burnout, fatigue and even illness, which can ultimately hinder your academic performance. Here are some practical tips to help you stay healthy, focused and balanced during this stressful time.

1. fuel your brain

It’s tempting to reach for junk food or energy drinks when you’re cramming for exams, but these can lead to energy crashes and poor concentration. Instead, opt for nutrition-boosting foods that keep you energized and focused.

According to Harvard Health, replacing chips and candy with nuts, fruits, yogurt or hummus with veggies is always a good option. Incorporating lean proteins, grains, salmon, eggs and avocado into your diet helps support brain function because of each food’s healthy fats and Omega-3s. Not to mention, remember to stay hydrated!

2. take breaks and stay active

Sitting for hours on end can make you feel sluggish and unmotivated. Incorporate movement into your study routine to boost your energy and focus. Making sure to stay active is important for your health.

According to Rutgers Recreation, a quick yoga session, stretching and going for walks can relieve tension, improve circulation and reduce stress. Exercise releases endorphins, which can improve your mood and reduce anxiety.

3. make time for relaxation and fun

Studying non-stop can lead to burnout. It’s important to give your brain a break and engage in activities that bring you joy!

Many clubs have events filled with crafts, food and fun. Go and attend a club meeting for a couple of hours and scrapbook, draw or paint to unwind. In addition, meeting new people always helps because laughter and connection are great stress relievers.

4. get enough sleep

Pulling all-nighters might seem like a good idea, but sleep is essential for memory retention and cognitive function. According to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, aim for 7-9 hours of sleep each night to ensure your brain is functioning at its best. By creating a study schedule you can avoid last-minute cramming and reduce stress. Break your study sessions into manageable chunks and set specific goals for each session.

5. seek support when needed

If you’re feeling overwhelmed, don’t hesitate to reach out for help. Talk to friends, family or a counselor about how you’re feeling. Sharing your worries can make a big difference.

Midterms are undoubtedly stressful, but taking care of your physical and mental health should always be a priority. By eating well, staying active, making time for relaxation and getting enough sleep, you’ll be better equipped to tackle your exams and perform at your best. Remember, your health is just as important as your grades!