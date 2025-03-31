Fasted cardio, creatine and pre workout: do you really need all that? 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In recent years, the fitness world has become obsessed with supplements and strategies to improve training performance. Recently, we saw some products and workouts that have promised miracles and, of course, they go viral. Among them: creatine, pre workout, whey protein, beta alanine, fasted cardio and some workout tips. But do you really need all that? To find the answer I spoke with a specialist, the sports nutritionist Lucas Scalabrin.

About supplements

First things first, let’s discuss: what is a supplement? Simply put, it is a product that complements the diet. So most of them we either produce naturally or consume in our food.

When asked if the supplements were good for all people and if we all need them, Lucas said: “No. Although many supplements are effective, this doesn’t mean that everyone will benefit from them. Individualizing their use for specific goals and sports is always the ideal approach.”

It is important to know what we are consuming, so Lucas told us what it is and what it does some of those viral products:

Creatine:

“Is a substance naturally produced by our body, but in small amounts. It can also be found in some foods—mainly those of animal origin. It plays a role in the energy production process during exercise, particularly in high-intensity, short-duration activities with more “explosive” characteristics (such as sprints). Creatine supplementation increases our stores more efficiently and significantly than would be possible through diet alone. Consequently, it promotes an increase in training capacity—indirectly affecting hypertrophy, for example.”

Beta-alanine:

“The human body produces beta-alanine, but in small quantities. Beta-alanine is a non-essential amino acid that is synthesized in the body from other compounds, such as histidine. Is a buffering supplement. In other words, it is capable of reducing the acidity of an environment. When we exercise, especially high-intensity exercises, certain metabolites are produced that acidify the muscle environment and prevent it from “functioning properly”; this is one of the reasons for muscle fatigue. Beta-Alanine delays this side effect of physical exercise and allows us to train at high intensity for a longer period of time.”

Whey protein:

“Whey protein is nothing more than protein powder! Extracted from whey protein, whey is a nutritional supplement with the main purpose of providing high-quality proteins in a simple way in our daily lives. It is not necessarily a ‘post-workout’ and can be used in different ways throughout the day; from being consumed alone, to even being added to recipes.”

Pre workout:

“Pre-workout supplementation aims to promote an acute stimulant effect, generally with the aim of improving sports performance. The main substance currently available with this effect is caffeine. And although it is an effective supplement for improving performance, it has many side effects that can be felt at different levels by different individuals. Therefore, its consumption should be individualized and doses tested. In general, these stimulant substances reduce the perception of effort during training and increase the state of alertness.”

To close, I questioned: What are the dangers of using them without professional supervision?

“One of the side effects of taking high doses of caffeine is an increase in signs of anxiety and tachycardia. Other supplements don’t seem to have such serious risks, but their misuse is often related to simple wastefulness.”

Fasted cardio

If you think that doing fast cardio burns more fat, forget it! What really matters for weight loss is the calorie deficit, not whether you train on an empty stomach or feed. Some people feel fine working out without eating, others prefer to have a snack beforehand – the important thing is to find what works for you.

Internet workouts

It is common to see some workouts on Instagram or Tiktok that promise miracles. I’m sorry to say, but they aren’t that effective . That is because, based on what the experts interviewed by CNN said, for a training program to be truly effective, it needs to be structured according to each person’s individual needs.

Before beginning any exercise program, it’s crucial to undergo a thorough physical evaluation, which may include medical tests and physiotherapy assessments. This step helps determine an individual’s current fitness level and the most effective strategies to reach their goals safely and efficiently.

Relying on generic, pre-made workouts without proper adaptation or professional guidance can lead to frustration, stagnation, and even injury. The safest and most effective approach is always a personalized plan that considers each person’s unique needs, conditions, and limitations.

Another doubt is: what kind of exercise should I do to get better results? The most effective strategy is to find an activity you enjoy and follow this three-pronged approach: strength training, aerobic training, and a balanced diet. When these three pillars are aligned, results appear more consistently and sustainably.

Conclusion: Do you really need all of this?

In the pursuit of the perfect body, many people fill themselves with products without any proper supervision, wasting time, money, and failing to reach their desired goals.

The truth is that most of these supplements are not essential. They can help depending on your goal, but nothing replaces a good workout and a balanced diet with professional guidance.

So, before buying everything that fitness influencers recommend, ask yourself: do I really need this? Often, the secret to progress lies in consistency, not in trendy supplements.

