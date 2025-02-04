The Best High-Protein Snack/Meal Ideas To Meet Your 2025 Goals

2025 has seemingly become the year of health for many people. Gyms are packed, and TikTok is filled with healthy meal inspirations. Protein is a necessary component of everyone’s diet, and sometimes I don’t want to eat meat multiple times a day! If you’re looking for some new, yummy sources of protein that aren’t chicken or ground beef, check out these snack/meal ideas!
Nurri Protein Shakes
I was at Costco recently and spotted the Nurri Chocolate Protein Milkshakes. These are absolutely amazing! I’ve tried so many different protein powders and pre-made shakes, but nothing beats Nurri. I even prefer these over Fairlife. They have 30 grams of protein, and they taste like smooth chocolate milk. They also come in a can with a tab instead of a plastic bottle, which I thought was a cool feature. These are great post-workout or just to grab in the mornings before class. If you or a friend has a Costco membership, you have to try these out!
Oikos 15g Protein yogurt cups
I eat Oikos yogurt almost every single day. I specifically like to buy the cups with 15 grams of protein instead of 20 grams because I find that they don’t bother my stomach. These make a great breakfast with some berries and granola, or I like to add them to smoothies to make them thicker and higher in protein. I’ve also used this yogurt in my favorite pancake recipe, which you can find here: https://thebigmansworld.com/protein-pancakes-recipe/#wprm-recipe-container-85431.
Cottage Cheese Scramble Toast
I’ve been a cottage cheese hater my entire life without ever trying it. I’m still scared to eat it by itself, but one morning I decided to add it into my scrambled eggs, and it was the best decision ever! I mix up two eggs with a few scoops of the Good Culture 4% Milkfat Cottage Cheese, and it gives it such a nice, fluffy texture. I toast up some sourdough and put the egg/cottage cheese scramble on top, and I’m left with the best, high-protein, savory breakfast. Hopefully one day I muster up the courage to try cottage cheese in other ways but for now, I’ll stick to my fluffy eggs.
Protein banana Muffins with Clear WHEY protein
I got into a baking/cooking mood over winter break, and one of my favorite recipes I made were these easy banana protein muffins: https://www.kimscravings.com/banana-nut-protein-muffins/. The recipe is very simple and easy to follow. I was able to get them in the oven within ten minutes! The muffins call for 1/2 cup protein powder, and since I am NOT a fan, I decided to try out clear whey protein. I got mine from Target, and it’s from the brand Isopure. It’s unflavored, so it’s perfect for baking! I couldn’t taste the protein at all once they were baked, which made me super happy. I highly recommend this recipe as a quick breakfast, snack or even a sweet treat.
Getting enough protein in can be difficult, especially as a college student. I’ve tried a TON of different protein snacks and recipes, and these are all my favorites by far! I hope these ideas can help you with your gains or just trying to be healthier overall. Happy 2025, and I wish you the best of luck in achieving your fitness goals!