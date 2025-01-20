The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the girl who walked the mile in gym class, I never thought four out of seven days of my week would be spent exercising but here I am. I can proudly say that I am a full-on gym rat and it has changed my life for the better. The gym has become my second home and I could not imagine my life without it.

The first benefit I have noticed is a positive body image. I have always had a relatively positive body image but becoming immersed in exercise has made it better than it has ever been! Working out has taught me to be proud of everything my body can do and how strong I have gotten. There is no better feeling than setting a new personal record. I am constantly challenging myself and setting new goals. I can not wait to see how I progress over the next year!

The second benefit is that the gym has reignited my love for cooking. Focusing on eating healthier has sparked me to try out new recipes and create healthier alternatives to some of my favourite treats. I find myself looking forward to trying new recipes out and constantly wanting to cook. Becoming a gym rat has turned cooking into a hobby I truly enjoy. This process has been heavily benefited by me becoming vegetarian over the past 6 months. I love trying new things and being inspired by the endless recipes I see on TikTok. Eating healthier has increased my energy levels and my performance in the gym so I feel much better than I did before. One thing about me is that I love to eat so finding healthy recipes that do not sacrifice taste has been revolutionary!

Lastly, the gym community has allowed me to make so many new friends and build a supportive community around me. I have met so many new people who have helped me along my journey. I did not realize going to the gym would end up with me having such a large support system. There is no better feeling than being able to celebrate all of my achievements with people who truly support me. It has been so rewarding to share this journey with a group of people. Going into this I was not expecting to meet many new people let alone build new friendships. I am forever thankful for my gym community. Whenever I am feeling stressed, overwhelmed, or just in need of a study break the gym is my go-to. It is my favourite way to reset and cheer myself up. The community I have found has created a home away from home.

Going to the gym can be intimidating; it was for me. Now, I view the gym as a safe space that has become a crucial outlet in my life. Becoming a gym rat may not be for everyone but for those of you who may be interested, there are many benefits. For those in search of new hobbies to kick off the new year, the gym may be the perfect fit! Remember, it is your journey so focus on what makes you happiest! I always thought the gym would never be for me but turns out I was wrong!