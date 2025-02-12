5 Things To Remember When It Comes to Consistently Working Out

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

I can’t believe we’re already over a month into the new year, which means a month of committing to our New Year’s resolutions. If you haven’t been as consistent as you hoped, don’t stress. Life gets busy, and building new habits takes time. The good news is that it’s never too late to get back on track!

Progress isn’t about perfection; it’s about persistence. Staying committed to your fitness goals is one of the best ways to show up for yourself and prioritize your well-being.

To help you stay on track and make fitness a sustainable part of your routine, here are five things that keep me motivated and committed:

finding my motivation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DAILY MOTIVATION (@fitnessquotes.daily) When starting your fitness journey, it’s easy to focus on surface-level goals like “going to the gym five times a week” without truly understanding why you’re doing it. You might stay committed in the short term, but without deeper motivation, it can be easy to let those commitments fade. That’s why finding your “why” is crucial. For me, that came during my freshman year of college after I fractured my wrist playing rugby. This injury left me feeling frustrated and helpless. I was forced to ask for help on simple tasks like opening a water bottle or carrying my food; I couldn’t do anything by myself, which was especially difficult as a deeply independent person. All I wanted was to regain my strength: the ability to grip, lift, and move freely again. That experience taught me to appreciate the privilege of movement and physical strength. I regretted every time I skipped the gym out of laziness or indulged in unhealthy meals without a second thought. From that moment on, I prioritized my health. Not because I had to, but because I could. I committed to strength training and cardiovascular fitness, not only to prevent future injuries but to improve my overall well-being. So, take the time to think about your “why.” When I feel like giving up, I look back at it. My past self wouldn’t want me to quit, and my future self will thank me for pushing through.

setting a clear goal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Mackay (@liftwsarah) A vague goal like “I want to work out” can make fitness feel like a chore. Instead, I set a clear, measurable goal, whether it’s performance-based, aesthetic-based, or both. A specific goal provides direction and keeps me motivated. For example, my current goal is aesthetic: I want to lose 10 pounds by summer while maintaining my muscle mass. To achieve this, I’ve broken it down into simple, actionable steps: strength train five times per week, complete 120 minutes of cardio per week, consume at least 100 grams of protein daily, and maintain a calorie deficit throughout the week. By setting precise goals, I know exactly what I need to do each week to stay on track. Your goals may look different, but the key is to create a structured plan that aligns with your vision!

following a program

Consistency requires planning. By mapping out your workouts for the week, you can eliminate the mental guesswork and make it easier to stay on track. Fortunately, there are plenty of free resources available to help beginners learn new workouts and structure their training. One app I highly recommend for beginners is the Gymshark Training app. It tailors a workout plan based on your goals and provides guided demonstrations for each exercise, including recommended reps and sets. The app also features a built-in journal where you can log your lifts, track your progress, and ensure steady improvement over time. This is a great tool for beginners because it simplifies workout planning. When I have a structured plan in place, I remember I have to show up and follow through.

Recognizing When i’m Negotiating With Myself

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Know Your Power Podcast (@knowyourpowerpodcast) We all have moments when we try to talk ourselves out of doing something we know we should. Thoughts like “I’m too tired” or “I’ll just go tomorrow” were subtle forms of self-sabotage for me. If you catch yourself making these excuses, pause and remind yourself why you started. Think about the version of you who set this goal. Are you willing to let them down? By recognizing these internal negotiations, I’ve pushed through temporary resistance and stayed on track. Every time I push past an excuse and go to the gym anyway, I always feel better afterward. I feel energized, accomplished, and reminded that consistency is a mental battle, one that, once I start winning, becomes a habit.

stopping the all-or-nothing mentality