High Impact Exercise vs Low Impact Exercise

Dopamine is a neurotransmitter that plays a major role in how we feel pleasure. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that regulates your mood and memories. It’s the “feel good” chemical. Norepinephrine is also a neurotransmitter, serotonin and norepinephrine are a great pair. Together, these chemicals help combat depressive episodes and boost energy and alertness. All these neurotransmitter chemicals are increased by exercise the same way medications can increase these chemicals.

Exercise is an important activity that women and men should take part in for their overall physical and mental health. Regular exercise reduces the risk of heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and other health problems. Physical activity can even help people with mental health conditions. Physical activity is especially important for women, according to the National Institutes of Health article, “observational study finds that even when women and men get the same amount of physical activity, the risk of premature death is lower for women.” Women who exercise regularly even with little effort have lower risk of early health or cardiovascular problems than men. Exercise is obviously very important for not only women but for the human body in general. Today I will be sharing the difference between low impact workout versus high impact workout and their benefits.

Low impact exercise puts less strain on your body. Walking, rowing and cycling, barre, pilates, yoga, weight lifting, and water aerobics all qualify as low impact workouts. Low impact exercise doesn’t mean low intensity, low impact workouts can be performed at high intensity. Low impact workouts like walking offer comparable benefits to high impact workouts, “when researchers analyzed 33,060 runners and 15,045 walkers (ages 18 to 80), they found similar reductions in risk for high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, and possibly heart disease over a six-year follow-up.” Low impact exercises not only help with greater heart health but also at lower risk for diabetes, greater brain health, stronger bones, and improved joint health. Per the Arthritis Foundation, “the movement associated with low-impact exercise may help lubricate stiff, achy joints and deliver blood and nutrients, thereby improving joint health and function.”

Low impact like impact exercises can help with weight loss. “Low-impact activities burn calories, helping you reach a calorie deficit needed for weight loss. Though some low-impact exercises burn fewer calories in a single workout than others. For example, Harvard Health estimates that a 155-pound person burns an average of 108 calories during a 30-minute general weightlifting workout. In contrast, the same person burns 198 calories during a low-impact aerobics session of equal duration.” The best low impact exercises include yoga, biking, walking, swimming, strength training. These are all activities that you can participate in at our WREC. There are group classes available for yoga, cycling, swimming and personal training is offered as well. Low impact workouts are a great way to stay active while putting less stress and strain on your body.

On the other hand, high impact workouts have a significant impact on the joints due to their strenuous movements and higher forces on the body. High-impact exercises are those in which you leave the ground with both feet or hands at the same time. What goes up must come down, and that is when the impact happens – when you return to the ground. High intensity exercise, such as running, involves greater impact forces and a higher cadence compared to low-intensity exercises. But there are benefits to high impact workouts as well. Running, skiing, jumping rope, gymnastics, and HIIT workouts are all classified as high impact exercises.

High-impact exercises can help strengthen bones, which is beneficial for overall skeletal health. “The stress placed on bones during high-impact activities stimulates bone growth and increases bone density. High-impact exercises elevate the heart rate quickly, providing an effective cardiovascular workout.” However, they also increase the risk of joint pain and injury, particularly in individuals with pre-existing conditions. Proper form is crucial in high-impact exercises to prevent injuries. Working with a personal trainer or fitness coach can help ensure that these exercises are performed correctly. Trainers can provide guidance on technique, form, and appropriate progression to minimize injury risk.

Combining high impact workouts with low impact workouts is also a great option so you get a little bit of everything. The most important thing is to find what works for you best. You can consult a fitness trainer and/or assess your personal fitness goals and current physical ability. High-impact and low-impact exercises offer unique benefits that can be tailored to your specific fitness goals. Understanding the characteristics of each allows you to choose the right exercises for your needs. Working with a personal trainer ensures that you’re performing exercises correctly and efficiently, helping to maximize results while minimizing the risk of injury. Both types of exercises are essential for overall fitness, and your choice should be based on your fitness goals, current physical condition, and any existing injuries. By combining both high and low-impact exercises and consulting a fitness professional, you can create a balanced workout plan that supports your fitness journey and reduces the risk of injury.