It’s officially the best time of the year: fall rush season! From the TikTok dances to the GRWMs, all eyes are on this year’s PNMs and the chapters where they might end up. And one of the best parts of the season — maybe even the best part, depending on who you ask — is the creative, unique, and highly anticipated rush themes that emerge every year.

For those who haven’t been as invested as people who leave and breathe by RushTok, rush themes aren’t just a one-day thing. They start during work week, aka the week before recruitment actually begins, when active members practice and prepare for the week to come. Then, they continue through each round of rush and up until bid day, when PNMs officially find out which chapter they’ve been invited to join.

The themes sororities use throughout rush often have something to do with recent trends and popular aesthetics, and the sororities go all out on them. Some are funny, some are super cute, and they’re all executed with total precision, making the videos that come from fall rush especially exciting and entertaining to watch. Plus, 2024 thus far has been huge for pop culture, and has provided plenty of potential themes for this year’s fall rush season.

Below, the Her Campus editorial team shares their predictions for what this year’s themes will be.

Oranges

Fruits are having a moment! Every other nail video on my TikTok is someone putting oranges and lemons and strawberries on their fingers, and of course Aperol Spritzes have popularized that bright orange color. ( The themes could be “Crush On PC ‘24” or “PC ‘24 Crushed It.”) — Tina Kolokathis, Site Lead

Brat & ‘00s Grunge

It’s brat summer baby! Messy hair, smudged eyeliner, and crop tops are everywhere right now, and I think this aesthetic could play into the ‘00s grunge, emo girl look a la Tarayummy that I’ve seen all over my FYP this summer. Plus, it’s a stark contrast from the typical “sorority girl” look, so I think rush might embrace something different like this in 2024! — Ellie Kinney, Social Media Editor

Americana

Recent cultural moments like Cowboy Carter and that movie about Glen Powell wearing a giant belt buckle (oh yeah, and fighting tornadoes) have brought on a resurgence of the Western aesthetic. Combine that with the rush of patriotism brought on by the 2024 Olympics (perhaps even boosted a bit by the vibe shift around the presidential election), and you’ve got a vintage-y red white and blue theme that feels both nostalgic and super modern. These colors don’t run, besties. — Lexi Williams, Senior Editor

Coastal Cowgirl

Denim has been super trendy, and combined with the coastal, New England summer aesthetic that’s been everywhere lately, I can totally see coastal cowgirl themes being huge this year as an updated take on the tried-and-true Western theme — maybe wrapped up with a tagline like “PC 24 is Happy as a Clam.” — Cate Scott, News & Politics Intern

LoveShackfancy-inspired

LoveShackFancy has been everywhere lately, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see it during rush szn. I definitely think we’ll be seeing ruffles, florals, and super feminine prints on bid day. (Clutching my pearls in anticipation, NGL.) — Julianna Marie, Associate Wellness Editor

Old Hollywood

Sabrina Carpenter has brought back the trend of Old Hollywood in the visuals and outfits promoting her upcoming album Short ‘N Sweet, and I can totally see the sororities getting in on this glam aesthetic. — Amanda Brown, Entertainment Intern

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Everyone was talking about the DCC documentary on Netflix, so I have a feeling we’re going to see a lot of cheer-inspired looks and dances this rush season. I’m envisioning a lot of pompoms and cheer outfits as well as dance videos to “Thunderstruck.” — Bre McNamara, Entertainment Editor

Midwestern Princess

Chappell Roan has absolutely taken the country by storm this year, and her vibrant stage presence and unique style have captured everyone’s attention. I can totally see chapters embracing her bold aesthetic this season: Think electric pink and red combos, sparkling sequins dazzling on cowgirl hats, and playful feminine elements like stars, hearts, and cherries. — Lily Brown, Wellness Intern

European Vacation

European vacay-inspired looks are on trend for the summer fashion scene, and who doesn’t want to feel like they’re living la dolce vita on the Italian coast. — Maria Serra, SEO Editor

Intro written by Cate Scott.