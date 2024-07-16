Meet The College Athletes Competing For Team USA At The 2024 Summer Olympics

This year, a very special group of college students has landed a summer internship that will give them totally deserved bragging rights for the rest of their lives. 57 current student-athletes have officially earned their spot on Team USA for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris! They represent 30 American universities, Stanford being the most represented with eight Cardinals poised to land on the podiums.

The minimum age required to compete in the Olympics varies by sport and country. Overall, athletes are eligible to make their Olympic debuts by the time they’re 13 years old (in case you’re curious, the youngest member of Team USA this year is 16-year-old gymnast Hezly Rivera, who’ll be competing alongside Suni Lee and Simone Biles). However, college seems to be the prime time for young athletes to try their luck in qualifying for the Olympics. It makes total sense — they’ve got a few more years of experience under their belt while still being impressively young, and in most cases, they’ve already made a name for themselves among their college teams.

If you haven’t heard of these five college athletes yet, you’re about to find out just how talented they are. Fair warning: you may find yourself wanting to buy another school’s merch by the time these athletes bring home the gold.

Unlike most interns, these Olympic athletes probably won’t be posting a summer recap on LinkedIn before the school year starts. It’s probably a good thing for finance bros’ egos, too — Goldman Sachs can’t compete with gold medals.