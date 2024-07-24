Here’s Where You Can Follow The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ 2024 Rookies On IG

Y’all, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ 2024 squad has been announced! The official roster dropped on July 22 (as well as a group photo) following the release of Netflix’s America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Of course, many were on the edge of their seats to see if one of their faves who may have been cut during the 2023 season made it back onto the squad for the 2024 season.
From auditions to training camp, 12 talented dancers have officially earned their cowboy boots and joined the rookie team. Here are their Insta accounts so you can (shamelessly) stalk their accounts as you wait for their official debut.
- Charly Barby (@charly.barby)
-
Charly Barby, a dancer from California, was the final woman cut during training camp on America’s Sweethearts, but that didn’t stop her from auditioning again in 2024!
- Kelly Villares (@kellyvillares)
-
Kelly Villares had a burning passion for dance and her dreams of being a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader melted the hearts of fans when she was featured on America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, though she was cut in episode 3. But nothing could get in the way of Villares and her dreams. Now, she’s a DCC!
- Allison Khong (@allisonkhong)
-
Allison Khong is a new face joining the DCC and a Texas A&M alum who is currently pursuing a Master’s in healthcare administration at Texas Tech University. Is there anything she can’t do?
- Darah Haidet (@darahhaidet)
-
Darah Haidet graduated from LSU with a degree in broadcast journalism and was also an LSU Tiger Girl (LSU’s competitive dance team) for four years, serving as captain her final year.
- Ariel Brumfield (@arieljakyra_)
-
We have another former LSU Tiger Girl with Ariel Brumfield who was also captain during her senior year. Brumfield is a dance teacher, choreographer, and now a DCC!
- Julissa Garcia (@julissa.garcia1)
-
Julissa Garcia is a Texas Tech University alum who was a former member of the school’s dance team, Pom Squad.
- Sophia Brown (@sophiagbrown)
-
Former NBA dancer, Sophia Brown, was originally a rookie on the Denver Nuggets dance team for the 2023-2024 before auditioning for the DCC.
- Trinity Miles (@trinitytmiles)
-
Trinity Miles is a 2024 graduate from Texas Christian University, where she was on the school’s dance team, the TCU Showgirls. Miles was also a dance teacher at the Eminence Dance Complex before joining the DCC!
- Ava Lahey (@avamarielahey)
-
Ava Lahey is a recent graduate from the University of Kentucky, where she was a member of the school’s dance team!
- Abby Summers (@abbysummerss)
-
Abby Summers graduated from Ohio State University in 2023 and was also on her school’s dance team.
- Michelle Siemienowski (@michellesiemienowski)
-
Michelle Siemienowski, from San Diego, graduated from University of California, Santa Barbara in 2024. She was also on the UCSB dance team and a member of Alpha Phi.
- Madie Krueger (@madie_krueger)
-
Madie Krueger from Texas was crowned Miss Dance of Texas in 2021 and 2023, so yeah, dance has always been her forte.
Congrats to the new DCC Rookies and can’t wait to see all of you on the field!