Here’s Where You Can Follow The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ 2024 Rookies On IG

Y’all, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ 2024 squad has been announced! The official roster dropped on July 22 (as well as a group photo) following the release of Netflix’s America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Of course, many were on the edge of their seats to see if one of their faves who may have been cut during the 2023 season made it back onto the squad for the 2024 season.

From auditions to training camp, 12 talented dancers have officially earned their cowboy boots and joined the rookie team. Here are their Insta accounts so you can (shamelessly) stalk their accounts as you wait for their official debut.

Congrats to the new DCC Rookies and can’t wait to see all of you on the field!