As ‘Your Favorite Artist’s Favorite Artist,’ Here Are All The Celebs Obsessed With Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan is a superstar in the making and everyone knows it — including Google. Now that she’s skyrocketed to fame with her catchy songs, Roan is a hot topic on the internet. In fact, when you Google her name, the search phrase “Did you mean: your favorite artist’s favorite artist” shows up. How iconic is that?

This search engine result isn’t the only way Roan has been iconic. Her rise to stardom has included opening for Olivia Rodrigo on the GUTS World Tour, performing an NPR tiny desk concert, totally slaying at Coachella, and dressing up as the Statue of Liberty during her New York Governor’s Ball set. Roan is currently headlining the Midwest Princess Tour for her album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.

When Roan appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 20, she spoke about how the search engine result came to be. Roan says she wasn’t involved in its creation and that an assistant at Google did it.

“I didn’t do that,” she said. “No, it’s this random twink that works at Google. It’s some assistant who’s like, ‘We love her!”

In April 2024, Roan introduced herself with the phrase at Coachella. “I’m your favorite artist’s favorite artist,” she said. “I’m your dream girl’s dream girl. And I’m gonna serve exactly what you are. Cunt.”

The phrase “I’m your favorite artist’s favorite artist” references Sasha Colby, the winner of Season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. In a promo video for the season, Colby said, “I’m your favorite drag queen’s favorite drag queen.” When you Google Sasha Colby, the search suggestion pops up as a “did you mean” like Roan’s.

“I’m your favorite drag queens’ favourite drag queen” is the best line that’s ever been said in a MTQ pic.twitter.com/hWXPGVhAE3 — Seddera Side 🇵🇸 (@sedderaside) December 14, 2022

So is Google correct? Is Roan your favorite artist’s favorite artist? Maybe. Roan has been admired and praised by many other artists since her rise to fame. Here are a few of your favorite artists who have given Roan her flowers.

Olivia Rodrigo

Rodrigo and Roan have known each other since before the GUTS World Tour. Both work with producer Dan Nigro and Roan joined Rodrigo as an opener on the SOUR Tour back in 2022.

The two have shown support for one another on social media, in interviews, and in person.

Rodrigo also had Roan on her 2023 Spotify Wrapped. “My Spotify Wrapped just came out. I think my number one artist was Chappell Roan.” she said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “She just put out her first album, and Dan, my producer, produced it, and it’s amazing. So I’m listening to a lot of her.”

Ariana Grande

Grande showed love to the “Good Luck, Babe” singer in an Instagram story on June 10. She posted an image of herself as Glinda from the Wicked trailer above a photo of Roan dressed as Lady Liberty at New York’s Gov Ball.

“I really ♡ @chappellroan,” she wrote.

Charli XCX

Charli xcx spoke about Roan on the podcast, “Therapuss with Jake Shane,” and appreciates her authenticity.

“She seems really smart, she has taste, she has references, she’s being herself, not conforming — I just can see her career being long and fruitful which I think is cool because I don’t think there are enough people who are thinking outside of the next song they’re releasing,” Charli said.

In May 2024, Charli xcx shouted out Roan in her speech at the ASCAP Pop Awards, where the “Rewind” singer was honored with the Global Impact Award. “Tonight, I’m here to celebrate all the real artists out there. Chappell Roan. You are absolutely one of them.” she said.

Troye Sivan

In case you didn’t know, Sivan has been a fan of Roan since his YouTube days! In November 2014, he posted tweets showing his obsession with Roan’s music, who was going by her real name, Kayleigh Rose, at the time. He even included the link to a YouTube video of her song “DIE YOUNG.”

“I’ve had [this] 16-year-old girl on repeat for 2 months. You HAVE to listen to this, guys – go send some love.” he wrote. “LET’S BLOW KAYLEIGH UP BC I HAVEN’T HEARD A VOICE LIKE THIS SINCE ADELE, NO EXAGGERATION.”

know your gay history !!! pic.twitter.com/Ur7rfLnqqQ — subway (by chappell roan) ☆ (@subwaymademecry) April 21, 2024

On the Triple J radio station, Roan said her views on her YouTube videos increased after Sivan’s tweet and the two finally met. They haven’t talked since and have only sent DM’s to each other a few times.

Sabrina Carpenter

Carpenter fangirled over Roan (who’s her labelmate) in a June 17 interview with Rolling Stone. “She’s so incredibly talented,” she said. Carpenter said she listens to Roan “all the time” especially, the song “Good Luck, Babe!,” which she covered on BBC Radio’s 1 Live Lounge.

The two pop stars began rising to fame around the same time when their singles “Good Luck, Babe” and “Espresso” were released – but don’t mistake either of them for industry plants.

“I’ve been just as obsessed with her as everyone has,” she told Rolling Stone.

Lady Gaga

Gaga showed Roan love under a TikTok of Roan’s cover of “Bad Romance” at her concert in Cincinnati.

“I Love Chappell🖤🖤🖤🖤” she commented.

On June 21, Roan posted a video on TikTok about how she appreciates the love and support shown by her fellow pop artists given her recent rise to fame.

“But what’s so reassuring and so f*cking sick is like, the pop girls that you and I have loved our whole lives or like, I’ve been f*cking stans the past two or three years, like a lot of them have reached out and are like, so supportive and girl’s girls,” she said. “It’s so sick to know that the girls have really — they’re really supporting each other in the pop industry.”