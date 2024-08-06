The Stanley is known for sending fans into a frenzy — these tumblers have gone viral on social media platforms pretty much every time a new version of them is announced. In short, Stanley is arguably one of the most popular drinkware brands from the past few years. Now, in its latest collab with the beloved clothing and lifestyle brand, LoveShackFancy, Stanley fully has the internet in shambles.

On Aug. 6, the LoveShackFancy x Stanley collection dropped on both the LoveShackFancy and Stanley websites at noon ET. However, with the ability fans had to pre-order these items — as well the immediate rush to buy the Bridgerton-core cups in real time as soon as they were released online — within mere minutes, many of the products immediately sold out on the Stanley site, and all of them sold out on the LoveShackFancy site.

Many had spent the days leading up to the product drop preparing to fill their carts and hit “buy” the second they were able to. But for some, it didn’t work out, and the fans who missed their chance to score their ideal LoveShackFancy Stanley were, understandably, disappointed.

Those who didn’t get a chance to buy the LoveShackFancy Stanley of their dreams may be wondering whether there will be a restock in the future — and if so, when it might be happening. Here’s what to know about the future of these cute and functional cups so far.

When was the LoveShackFancy Stanley collection announced?

On July 22, LoveShackFancy and Stanley announced their collaboration by teasing a new line of adorable items in shades of pastels, with floral designs, bows, and more. Coming in four different colorways — blush pink, soft blue, lavender, and crispy white — the designs were offered on Stanley 40-ounce quenchers ($60), 20-ounce quenchers ($45), 20-ounce water bottles ($45), and 12-ounce water bottles ($40).

With a couple weeks between the announcement and the drop, fans did their best to prepare for Aug. 6. And, as predicted, when Aug. 6 rolled around, fans wasted no time adding these vintage-looking Stanleys to their online shopping carts. Unfortunately, not everyone got their hands on the ones they wanted.

Will The LoveShackFancy Stanleys Restock?

As of Aug. 6, it’s unclear whether these items will be restocked. Although certain styles of Stanleys have been restocked in the past, the restocks seem to be done at random and the new batches of merchandise usually sell out quite quickly.

Ultimately, another restock of the LoveShackFancy Stanley collab is not impossible, but it’s not looking very promising and may be considered wishful thinking. However, you can always keep the hope alive.