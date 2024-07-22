Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
'Brat' Summer Has Just Become A Kamala-nomenon

Ever feel like you just fell out of a coconut tree? I know I did when all of those Kamala Harris memes started flooding my feed. With President Joe Biden announcing he will not be running in the 2024 Presidential Election and backing Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic candidate on July 21, the internet’s gone wild. I mean, Kamala Harris Brat memes? Not on my election bingo card. 

Thanks to Charli XCX’s album, it’s officially Brat summer, and it’s clear that this summer is all about embracing your inner boss. After Biden dropped out of the 2024 election, and edits of the Vice President appeared alongside various tracks from Brat, Charli herself dubbed Kamala as the ultimate “Brat” on X/Twitter. Yes, you heard that right. Whether you see it as bold and assertive or a bit over the top, Veep might actually be coming true as voters are seeing Harris hit her ultimate Brat energy as she climbs the ranks in endorsements.

Let’s take a closer look at the masterminds behind the memes we’re all seeing — who’s creating them, where they’re popping up, and what all the buzz is really about. From viral Venn diagrams and vibrant green video edits to coconut-themed jokes, Gen Z and the Harris campaign have masterfully leveraged some of the Vice President’s most memorable, and occasionally awkward, moments and turned them into content that deeply resonates with young voters all over social media. Living through these intense, chaotic times has been a wild ride. What might have seemed like mere missteps at first are now celebrated as signs of genuine, unfiltered authenticity, all inspired by Charli’s iconic album. According to the fans, these once-simple jokes have evolved into powerful icons of a fresh political perspective that speaks directly to Gen Z.

And even Harris herself is getting in on the meme action. Following Biden’s dramatic announcement, the official campaign account on X/Twitter switched from @BidenHQ to @KamalaHQ, fully embracing her internet-savvy appeal. You can definitely expect the unexpected with her campaign as her X/Twitter banner, featuring a playful “Brat” theme, and the bio description, “Providing context,” are clever nods to the meme culture that has endeared her to a new generation of supporters. With this approach, many believe Harris could seriously make a significant impact in the upcoming election.

Whether or not Harris secures the votes this fall, or even gets the Democratic nomination to begin with, one thing’s clear: Gen Z loves the memes. A lot. It’s a Kamala-nomenon!

