It’s A Brat Girl Summer — Here’s How To Get The Aesthetic

In the midst of another hot girl summer, Charli XCX has unleashed her electrifying sixth studio album, Brat, and it instantly went viral. That’s because Brat isn’t just about the songs, it’s a whole aesthetic, immediately recognizable for its vibrant hues and bold vibes. At the forefront of this sensation is the album’s iconic neon “Brat green,” a color so vivid it’s seeping into every corner of pop culture. From street art in Brooklyn to viral memes online, the album cover’s striking shade has become synonymous with the season’s hottest trend. Embracing the album’s rebellious spirit, fashionistas and trendsetters are adorning themselves in this fluorescent lime green, turning it into a must-have statement color for all the cool kids at the club.

The allure of “Brat green” is a cultural phenomenon that’s redefining the summer 2024 aesthetic. Let’s be real, neon green has always been a summer color — it’s almost as bright as the sun, after all. This unconventional shade, IMO, symbolizes bold defiance against traditional sweet summer palettes. As Charli XCX’s album continues to dominate playlists and conversations, its influence is undeniable, inspiring a wave of creativity and experimentation.

For those looking to embrace their own Brat Girl Summer, there’s no shortage of inventive ways to incorporate “Brat green” into your everyday attire. Whether it’s through statement accessories, like chunky bracelets and retro sunglasses, or by layering it into your summer wardrobe, here are 10 ways to wear the Brat Girl Summer aesthetic that fully embraces the color’s edgy allure.

Free People Beach Bag Step up your style game with Free People’s Fairweather Tote Bag in a vibrant lime shade that’s as bold as the Brat album. Fairweather Tote Bag, $58 See On Free People

Show Me Your Mumu Cover Up After seeing Taylor Swift’s recent late-night dinner paparazzi shots, I’ve been obsessing over crochet dresses like never before. And what better way to nail that vibe, plus incorporate Charlie XCX’s flavor than with a stunning neon green cover-up? Paula Pullover, $98 See On Show Me Your Mumu

BestieBeadz via Etsy Friendship Bracelets Speaking of TayTay, friendship bracelets are totally in right now, so you best know that Brat-inspired ones are on the rise. Beaded Friendship Bracelets, $15 (Set of 2) See On Etsy

OPI Nail Polish Let’s ride with the idea of neon green nails this summer. This vibrant shade isn’t just a color — it’s an attitude. OPI Nail Lacquer, $11.99 See On Amazon

KreationswithKLG via Etsy Oversized T-Shirt Nothing beats the comfort of an oversized, breezy tee in the summer heat. So why not try one in vibrant neon green that can be personalized with the distinctive font from Charlie XCX’s latest album? Custom Vintage-Style Rave Tee, $21.60 See On Etsy

Redbubble Phone Case The word “brat” is popping up everywhere these days, adorning everything from bags and stickers to phone cases. It’s the perfect blend of silly fun and serious style, making it a must-have accessory for any trendsetter. Charli XCX Album Cover Art iPhone Case, $24.49 See On Redbubble

Nike Sneakers Whether you’re hitting the campus pavement or dancing through the weekend, these neon green kicks are your new go-to for standing out in any crowd. Nike Air Max 1, $140 See On Nike

Glassy Eyewear Sunglasses Charlie XCX can often be spotted in the coolest shades, so neon green sunglasses are the move this summertime. Stanton sunglasses, $39.95 See On Glassy Eyewear

Frankie\’s Bikinis Swimsuit A neon green swimsuit is kind of a staple for summer, and it will continue to be thanks to Brat. Lumia Triangle Bikini Top, $52.50 See On Frankie’s Bikinis