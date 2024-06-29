Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
brat girl summer aesthetic?width=719&height=464&fit=crop&auto=webp
brat girl summer aesthetic?width=398&height=256&fit=crop&auto=webp
Style > Fashion

It’s A Brat Girl Summer — Here’s How To Get The Aesthetic

Lily Brown

In the midst of another hot girl summer, Charli XCX has unleashed her electrifying sixth studio album, Brat, and it instantly went viral. That’s because Brat isn’t just about the songs, it’s a whole aesthetic, immediately recognizable for its vibrant hues and bold vibes. At the forefront of this sensation is the album’s iconic neon “Brat green,” a color so vivid it’s seeping into every corner of pop culture. From street art in Brooklyn to viral memes online, the album cover’s striking shade has become synonymous with the season’s hottest trend. Embracing the album’s rebellious spirit, fashionistas and trendsetters are adorning themselves in this fluorescent lime green, turning it into a must-have statement color for all the cool kids at the club.

The allure of “Brat green” is a cultural phenomenon that’s redefining the summer 2024 aesthetic. Let’s be real, neon green has always been a summer color — it’s almost as bright as the sun, after all. This unconventional shade, IMO, symbolizes bold defiance against traditional sweet summer palettes. As Charli XCX’s album continues to dominate playlists and conversations, its influence is undeniable, inspiring a wave of creativity and experimentation.

For those looking to embrace their own Brat Girl Summer, there’s no shortage of inventive ways to incorporate “Brat green” into your everyday attire. Whether it’s through statement accessories, like chunky bracelets and retro sunglasses, or by layering it into your summer wardrobe, here are 10 ways to wear the Brat Girl Summer aesthetic that fully embraces the color’s edgy allure.

Screenshot 2024 06 27 at 41036PM?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp
Free People

Beach Bag

Step up your style game with Free People’s Fairweather Tote Bag in a vibrant lime shade that’s as bold as the Brat album.

Fairweather Tote Bag, $58

See On Free People
Screenshot 2024 06 27 at 41114PM?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp
Show Me Your Mumu

Cover Up

After seeing Taylor Swift’s recent late-night dinner paparazzi shots, I’ve been obsessing over crochet dresses like never before. And what better way to nail that vibe, plus incorporate Charlie XCX’s flavor than with a stunning neon green cover-up?

Paula Pullover, $98

See On Show Me Your Mumu
Screenshot 2024 06 27 at 35540PM?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp
BestieBeadz via Etsy

Friendship Bracelets

Speaking of TayTay, friendship bracelets are totally in right now, so you best know that Brat-inspired ones are on the rise. 

Beaded Friendship Bracelets, $15 (Set of 2)

See On Etsy
Screenshot 2024 06 27 at 41136PM?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp
OPI

Nail Polish

Let’s ride with the idea of neon green nails this summer. This vibrant shade isn’t just a color — it’s an attitude.

OPI Nail Lacquer, $11.99

See On Amazon
Screenshot 2024 06 27 at 41205PM?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp
KreationswithKLG via Etsy

Oversized T-Shirt

Nothing beats the comfort of an oversized, breezy tee in the summer heat. So why not try one in vibrant neon green that can be personalized with the distinctive font from Charlie XCX’s latest album?

Custom Vintage-Style Rave Tee, $21.60

See On Etsy
Screenshot 2024 06 27 at 41223PM?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp
Redbubble

Phone Case

The word “brat” is popping up everywhere these days, adorning everything from bags and stickers to phone cases. It’s the perfect blend of silly fun and serious style, making it a must-have accessory for any trendsetter.

Charli XCX Album Cover Art iPhone Case, $24.49

See On Redbubble
Screenshot 2024 06 27 at 35618PM?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp
Nike

Sneakers

Whether you’re hitting the campus pavement or dancing through the weekend, these neon green kicks are your new go-to for standing out in any crowd. 

Nike Air Max 1, $140

See On Nike
Screenshot 2024 06 27 at 35632PM?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp
Glassy Eyewear

Sunglasses

Charlie XCX can often be spotted in the coolest shades, so neon green sunglasses are the move this summertime.

Stanton sunglasses, $39.95

See On Glassy Eyewear
Screenshot 2024 06 27 at 41254PM?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp
Frankie\’s Bikinis

Swimsuit

A neon green swimsuit is kind of a staple for summer, and it will continue to be thanks to Brat.

Lumia Triangle Bikini Top, $52.50

See On Frankie’s Bikinis
Screenshot 2024 06 27 at 41315PM?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp
Forever 21

tank Top

There’s nothing better than a basic tank for those hot summer days, so let’s make it bratty.

Cowl Halter Top, $9

See On Forever 21
Lily Brown

Emerson '25

Lily Brown is the Wellness Intern for Her Campus Media. She writes for the Culture, Style, and Wellness verticals on the site, including Beauty, Decor, Digital, Entertainment, Experiences, Fashion, Mental Health, and Sex + Relationships coverage. Beyond Her Campus, Lily is a rising senior at Emerson College in Boston, MA, majoring in Journalism with a Publishing minor. She works as the Creative Director for the on-campus lifestyle publication, Your Magazine, where she establishes and curates the conceptual design and content for the entire publication ranging from style, romance, music, pop culture, personal identity, and college experiences. She has written and photographed for Your Mag along with several other on-campus magazines. Lily was recently recognized for her work on YM and awarded two EVVYs for Outstanding Print Publication. In her free time, Lily maybe spends a little too much time keeping a close eye on captivating red carpet and runway fashion, and binge-watching her favorite shows. She also enjoys expressing her thoughts through creative writing, exploring new destinations, and blasting ABBA, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, and Lady Gaga on Spotify. Additionally, she actively contributes to fostering a sense of community among college residents as a dedicated Residential Assistant.