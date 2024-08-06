As RushTok is just about to take over social media for the fourth year in a row, the time has come to start picking your rush hopefuls and following along on their journeys! Rush is such a whirlwind of emotions, from super exciting and fun to disappointing and exhausting, and it can be hard to understand that experience unless you’ve gone through it. But as the entire rush process begins to become more popular on social media, PNMs have been putting themselves out there, and letting their followers watch their entire rush journey, from prepping all the way until bid day.

It can be really fun to watch and root for these young women, but especially as the rush process becomes more competitive, it can be extremely sad as well, especially when they don’t get their desired outcome. But honestly, it takes a lot to put yourself out there during rush, and even more so on social media, so all of these PNMs deserve their flowers, regardless of how things turn out at the end of it all.

If you’re anything like me, you’ll want to watch these PNMs’ rush journeys from the very beginning, so here are 10 budding 2024 RushTok stars to watch now and root for when their rush begins!

@TESSACOMBSS

Starting off strong, Tessa will be rushing at the University of Alabama this rush season. She honestly just seems like such a cool girl, with just a sprinkle of that Southern charm SEC schools are known for. She posted bloopers from her PNM video and it just made her seem so funny and down to earth.

@haylee.puckett05

Another Bama PNM, Haylee has “RushTok” star written all over her. She’s a pageant queen, former cheerleader, and seasoned TikTok influencer, so you know her rush content is going to be top-tier.

@NATALIAAFORFUN

Natalia is definitely another one to watch out for this rush season as she heads off to Texas A&M University this fall. She has a confident vibe and infectious energy that will likely serve her well during rush. She’s also in a wlw relationship, which is still not as common to see among RushTok stars, so that’s a big plus-one for representation!

@SHELBYLAW1

Shelby is going to be rushing at Samford University this fall, and her rush and dorm haul videos were just so entertaining to watch. She has such a bright and bubbly personality and is giving major coastal cowgirl vibes.

@LILLIANHAAPOJA

Lillian is another PNM who will be rushing at Bama this fall. She’s from Minnesota, but definitely has some of that Southern charm that Bama is so famous for.

@SKYEEINMOTION

Skye is rushing at the College of Charleston, and she’s definitely going to bring a fun energy to RushTok. She has more of an indie style than the typical Southern sorority girl — which is great, since an important part of rush is just being yourself.

@ABBIEPLAISTED

Abbie is going to be rushing at UNC Chapel Hill this year, and I absolutely loved all of the dresses that she posted in her rush haul. (TBH, we all know that shopping for rush is one of the most fun parts of the whole experience.) She also has a ton of rush outfit inspo posted on her page, so if you’re still planning those fits, definitely take a look!

@kadyncewa

Another future Bama sorority girl, Kadynce only has a few college-related videos posted so far, but what she has is promising — including a Bama Bound OOTD and a relatable behind-the-scenes moment from her attempts to film a PNM video. She’s one to watch for sure!

@THERAINEYCLAIRE

Next we have Claire, who is rushing at LSU this fall. I love watching rush bag videos, and hers definitely did not disappoint.

@SHANIASSHOPPING

Shania is going to be rushing at TCU this fall, and her account is full of fun hauls and shopping videos to prep for the big moment. I love all her jewelry and the fact that she customized her rush bag (which is honestly iconic).

@SECRETALEXISLEE

One more Bama PNM for the road! I’m obsessed with Alexis’s Pants Store haul, which shows off both her laid-back vibe as well as her fun sense of style. Her plan of attack is to just do everything for rush at the last minute, which is refreshing! (This was my plan as well, and honestly it worked out great for me.)