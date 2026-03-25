How Low-Impact Workouts Can Benefit College Students

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Recently, there has been a huge uptick in fitness trends, with weight lifting and Pilates becoming the top workouts for Gen Z. While these are great workouts and both can be low-impact, there are a plethora of other low-stress, low-impact workouts to choose from. Many college students can find it difficult to incorporate fitness into their daily lives while balancing classes, homework, work, clubs, and more. Low-impact workouts are not only accessible but also help reduce daily stress to clear your mind.

In general, these types of exercises can reduce stress as they do not put much strain on your body. Physical activity helps increase endorphins, lifting your mood. Cortisol, the stress hormone, is reduced when partaking in these exercises. The controlled breathing aspect of these exercises reduces your heart rate and blood pressure, which is linked to cortisol. For students who are constantly feeling stressed, low-stress workouts are a great way to take a healthy break, mentally and physically.

If you’re not accustomed to a lot of exercise, you may get injured easily. Low-impact workouts help you ease into the fitness world without overexertion or pain. Swimming is one of the best full-body workouts because even when you’re not putting in much effort, your body is still moving against the water. Additionally, while yoga may seem easy, the constant engagement of all your muscles helps build strength and flexibility. It’s always important to adjust the intensity of every workout to your own needs to ensure your safety, and low-impact exercise helps to prevent injury by not putting a lot of pressure on your joints, making it a great option for anyone.

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Not only are low-impact workouts great for your health, but they’re a lot more accessible than you think. A great way to never spend a dime on a workout class or gym membership is to watch YouTube videos. YouTube has thousands of great workout tutorials, including yoga, dance, pilates, and more. You can find different videos that focus on different parts of the body you want to work on. Different creators have different styles, and you can research which channels and workouts are best for you.

If you’re a college student, you can check whether your university offers free or reduced workout classes. UCF students have the opportunity to take advantage of the group exercise classes offered by the RWC, with many offerings like pilates, yoga, barre, and cardio dance to choose from. UCF also has a free pool for students to use for swimming, and the gym has changing rooms if you want to go before or after class to save time.

@MoveWithNicole via YouTube.

Low-impact workouts provide numerous health benefits beyond just physical movement and are a sustainable way to stay active despite busy schedules. With these workouts, you can support both your physical and mental health without necessarily breaking the bank or a bone.